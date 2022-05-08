Alaska State Troopers were leading a search for a non-verbal austic 7-year-old boy named Sawyer, as of Sunday morning.
Sawyer was last seen near Forest Drive at around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, according to an alert from the Alaska State Troopers.
Sawyer was wearing a camouflage NorthFace hoodie and khaki long-john pants when he went missing, state troopers told volunteers who searched for Sawyer on Saturday. One of Sawyer’s toy swords was found in someone’s backyard on Saturday, volunteers were informed.
Around 300 people on the island were on the ground searching for Sawyer on Saturday. This includes members of the state troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, City of Kodiak Fire department, Bayside Volunteer Fire Department, Kodiak Island Search and Rescue, Coast Guard and local volunteers.
People gathered at the Bayside Fire Department on Saturday and Sunday. These volunteers were sent out in groups to search Three Sister Way and the surrounding areas. State troopers stopped sending out volunteers between 12:38 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Sunday morning. During that interim time period, a K9 unit that was brought in from Anchorage was searching the area.
On Sunday morning, the state troopers were recruiting local divers to aid in the search.
Sawyer does not respond to his name. He does respond to “come on in,” snack names like Goldfish and Otter Pops, and the song “Old McDonald Had a Farm,” troopers instructed volunteers on Saturday night.
State troopers urge anyone who finds Sawyer to call the Kodiak Police Department at (907) 486-8000 immediately.