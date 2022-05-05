Marc A. Vaudrin, 30, was charged with felony second-degree for drugs misconduct on April 29 by the District Court for the State of Alaska Third Judicial District at Kodiak.
Charges were made against Vaudrin after the Kodiak Special Drug Enforcement Unit conducted an operation on April 14 and allegedly found Vaudrin in possession of over 10 grams of a brown substance that field-tested positive for heroin. This amount of heroin represents approximately 100 user doses and has a street value of around $4,000 in Kodiak, according to court documents.
Vaudrin allegedly admitted that he planned to use some of the heroin and sell the rest in Kodiak. Vaudring also said that he had done this two or three times in the last few months, documents state.
Vaudrin was in custody at Kodiak City Jail as of Thursday morning, according to VINE, a criminal case information database. He is being held on a performance bond of $1,000 cash performance bond.
If released on bail, Vaudrin must be supervised by a Pretrial Enforcement Division officer and submit up to three random urinalysis tests a week. Vaudrin will be sent back to jail if he fails a drug test, according to court documents.
Vaudrin's preliminary hearing was held on April 29. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 9.
Second-degree drugs misconduct is a Class A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Vaudrin was assigned a public defender to represent him in court. The Kodiak Public Defender Agency could not be reached for comment.