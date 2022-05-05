The Kodiak Lions Club will be running a fundraiser to support Ukrainian refugees on Sunday. The goal of this fundraiser — which is called Stand By Me — is to raise money for mothers and children fleeing Ukraine because of the ongoing war in the region, according to Lions Club Member Jerimiah “Doc” Myers.
Myers is co-hosting the event with Lindsay Knight of the Kodiak Rotary Club.
Myers is hoping to raise $20,000 to help mothers and children settle down once they leave Ukraine, he said.
“The needs of [Ukrainian] moms are not much different from the needs for our moms in Alaska, it's just most of them are starting with nothing,” Myers said.
The fundraiser will have two components: a silent auction that will open Saturday morning and close Sunday night, and a concert on Sunday that will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. People may attend this event virtually or in-person, although the people who do show up in person will have the option of participating in a dessert auction at around 3 p.m. on Mother’s Day, according to Myers.
The Lions Club will be auctioning off around 50 donated items including tickets for air travel, dinners, beauty enhancements, cabin visits, photos and a custom 13-foot wooden speed boat that Myers bought in 1960, he said. There is also a long lineup of performers, including the Balalaika Players who will be performing, among other things, the Ukrainian anthem with a Kodiak-resident who is from Ukraine. Other acts include Ellamy Twiller & The Twang, Fiala and Friends, Hazel Mae Delos Santos, Myers himself and Ukrainian singers who will be livestreaming into the event, according to Myers. The concert will end with “Stand By Me,” by Ben E. King, and everyone in the audience will be invited to sing along with the performers, he said.
The Lions Club has experience with effectively raising money through concert fundraisers: for years it has hosted the Warm August Nights concert to collect food and money for the Salvation Army Food Bank, according to Myers.
All of the proceeds for the Stand By Me fundraiser will go to the Lions International Foundation Relocation for Refugees Funds. The International Lions Club has had members on the ground in Ukraine delivering food and medical supplies, but also outside of the countries helping refugees leave Poland and settle into new places, Meyers said.
Even though the Lions Club is taking the lead on the fundraiser, it is not doing it alone: The Rotary Club and Kiwanis are co-sponsoring the event and members across the community have stepped up to donate money and items for the auctions.
Myers said there has been an incredible amount of support for the fundraiser. People walk up to him and give him items for the auction, a pastor from Anchorage reached out and sent in items to the auction, and some people have straight out donated hundreds of dollars.
“We’re making a difference,” Myers said. “It’s not like we’ll fix everything, but the Lions have a fund and the portal is going to the most needed.”
Dozens of posters around town contain QR codes that people can scan with their phones to find out more about the auction. Information can also be found at bit.ly/lcifua. Meyers said the Lions Club changed the hours of the silent auction after the posters were distributed and people should take note that the auction will open the day before the concert.
The dessert auction and concert will take place in the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium at Kodiak High School and will be live streamed on Facebook.