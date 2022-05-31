Once a month, as part of my job, I go down to the dock at Trident Basin to collect water samples. This month the morning for sampling presented itself with the fresh green of spring all around and the promise of a sunny day with blue skies. The water looked green, indicating that phytoplankton production was also responding to the increase in sunlight. My instrument read the surface water at 7.1 degrees Celsius (45 Fahrenheit) and the bottom water slightly warmer, indicating that the tide had swirled things around, which sometimes happens in Trident Basin. Normally, and later in the day, one would expect the surface water to be slightly warmer due to warming by sunlight. As I stood at the water edge waiting for my instrument to equilibrate, I watched the mesmerizing movements of the small jellyfish in the water: Contraction and expansion, followed by renewed contraction and expansion all the while moving forward slowly, yet being subject to the flow of the water.
In Kodiak, it sometimes seems like the contractions and expansions of the economy in response to world political events are akin to the trailing tentacles of the jellyfish. They sting, but not always in time with the rest of the country. We still feel the effects of the contraction caused by the COVID pandemic. However, if you looked around at Crab Fest last week, there was little evidence of that: people came out in numbers; they were smiling and allowing the sun to shine on their mostly unmasked faces. Of the many vendors, some were new and many had a hard time keeping up with the demands for food and goodies. However, if you looked at the Spit and remembered Crab Fests of the past, the rides and games were missing — all but one bouncy trampoline. We do what we can do when we can do it. It is a form of resilience which Kodiak is very good at.
According to CNN, the Back-to-Normal-Index, an index comprised of 37 national and seven state level indicators, reads 96% for Alaska. So, if you look at it from an optimistic point of view, we are almost back to “normal," or from a more pessimistic point of view we have been set back and still feel a lingering 4% decline from the effects of the pandemic. The COVID-recovery Index, which compares economic recovery between countries worldwide, places the U.S. in rank 7, with most countries in the world feeling more ongoing impact. One of the things in my life that has been subject to a severe setback is the Ocean Science Discovery Program, which has provided educational opportunities in Kodiak since 2009 by offering marine science units to teachers and students in the Kodiak School District. As you may have noticed, the Kodiak Fisheries Research Center building and the touch tank on Near Island remain closed to the public. This has now less to do with the danger of spreading COVID infections in public indoor spaces but rather with the indirect effect that there is no receptionist.
In 2007, when I started thinking about the Ocean Science Discovery Program I started with an invitation to everyone I could think of with an interest in marine science education, and formed a group to guide and cheerlead the efforts of the upstarting program. From this group, some key supporters emerged, who were instrumental in making the education program grow from an idea into a multitude of class trips, lectures, dissections, games, wildlife boat trips, classroom-based experiments, after school, family and summer programs. All of this was based on local support, local expertise, donations and some grant funding. THANK YOU to the numerous biologists, mariners, community members and experts from many walks of life, who have volunteered their time over the years!
I miss the energy of the educators and scientists coming together. At the Kodiak Fisheries Research Center people have remarked on missing the voices of students in the building. I miss teaching kids to love the ocean and its inhabitants and to explore and expand their knowledge of ocean creatures, their super powers and their needs. All this fosters stewardship and a conservation mindset in service of our natural treasures. Whether it was teaching younger kids about the Food Web or how to do a scientific experiment or introducing older students to the issues of climate change, ocean acidification, marine debris, or oil pollution, the hands-on, place-based relevance of these topics has sometimes made enough impact on students that they remember it for a long time. Recently, I bought a train ticket in Anchorage and the young man behind the counter recognized me and started talking about his field trip in fourth grade to the Ocean Science Discovery Lab. As a young adult, he still remembered the special days during his early school years.
After the COVID contraction of this and other programs, it is time to expand again. However, people have moved on and the programs need new networks. I have decided to address this by advertising that I am once again looking for a group of educators, scientists, program managers, school district contacts, parents and community members with an interest in marine science outreach. Look for an invitation to a meeting by the end of June: I will advertise in the paper, on the radio, and on Facebook and I would love to hear from those who knew the original program and those who are new to town. We live in such an amazing place that travelers come thousands of miles to see what is in our back yard, and it would be a shame to miss the opportunity to teach our kids everything we can about our home: The Treasure Island of Kodiak.