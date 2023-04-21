Weather to come
- Christopher Hurd Army News Service
From the Alaska Post — Walking into his local Newark, New Jersey, Military Entrance Processing Station, Army hopeful Adam Vega was running on no sleep and little preparation as he sat down to take the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test.
Most Popular
Articles
- 18-year-old ODs on fentanyl; man who reportedly sold him the drug arrested
- Woman wants to return grass basket to descendants of Alaska Railroad workers
- Aurora-lit spiral in the sky grabs Alaska's attention
- New hangar will make Nenana a base for drone cargo testing
- Fairbanks man sentenced for attempted drug distribution, firearms possession
- Multiple thefts reported at North Pole firearms dealers
- North Pole man accused of sexually assaulting a child
- Fairbanks man pleads guilty to drugs misconduct, car theft, theft, attempted evidence tampering, and drugs misconduct
- Two people arrested in connection with Delta Junction burglary
- Judge denies bail reduction for 19-year-old murder suspect
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.