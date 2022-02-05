A Kodiak High School volleyball student manager who posed as a teenager and blackmailed a male student into sending sexually explicit photos has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors this week.
Vince Deliguin, 20, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Fairbanks U.S. District Court to one count of production of child pornography in connection with the exploitation — also known as “sextortion” — which took place periodically between April and May of 2021. The remaining two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and coercion of a minor were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
In late April of 2021, Deliguin contacted a 15-year-old Kodiak High School student using a fake social media profile, according to a federal criminal complaint written by Lisa Watson, an FBI special agent with the Child Exploitation Task Force. Deliguin posed as “an attractive young woman” from the Anchorage area.
Over the course of two months, Deliguin solicited sexually explicit images from the teen and threatened to release the photos if they did not follow his instructions. On three separate occasions, Deliguin performed sex acts on the minor and recorded the encounter with his cell phone as “proof” for the young woman, according to the affidavit.
Deliguin graduated from Kodiak High School in 2020 and volunteered as a student manager for the school’s volleyball team. The victim “looked up to him, especially when it came to volleyball,” the affidavit stated.
Deliguin initially faced state charges of three counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, five counts of enticement of a minor, three counts of exploitation of a minor and three charges of coercion before federal prosecutors adopted the case in September, according to court documents.
Deliguin faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. He is expected to appear in front of senior U.S. District Judge Ralph Beistline for a sentencing hearing on May 5.