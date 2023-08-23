After six seasons in the NFL, a key Jets veteran on offense has walked away from the game.
Wide receiver Corey Davis announced his retirement on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon.
“For some time now, I’ve been contemplating stepping away from the sport of football,” Davis said in his surprise post. “This decision has not been easy. Although I am a deep person, I am a man of a few words. I’ve been searching my heart for what to do and I feel that stepping away from the game is the best path for me at this time.
“I have more blessings than I could have ever imagined — I have an amazing family, a beautiful wife and two healthy children that I look forward to spending more time with.
“I am truly grateful for all the opportunities I have had and will continue to have on my journey. Thank you to my family and friends and the Jets organization for supporting me through this process.”
During the past week, Davis was on personal leave away from the team and hasn’t practiced since Aug. 15. When asked about Davis’ status for Week 1 against the Bills, Jets coach Robert Saleh said Davis could take “however long he needs.”