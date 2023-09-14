Jess Pena, executive director of the Fairbanks Arts Association, has been elected to the Western States Arts Federation (WESTAF).
“They are a really wonderful resource for western states, including Alaska,” Pena said. “I’m excited to get started.”
Her first meeting will be in October.WESTAF is an organization that assists state arts agencies, arts organizations, and artists in their quest to serve diverse audiences, enrich the lives of local communities and provide access to the arts and arts education. It weaves technology, diverse thought leadership, and innovation to energize, network and fund public sector arts agencies and communities.
Through innovative programming, advocacy, research, technology and grant making, WESTAF encourages the creative advancement and preservation of the arts regionally and through a national network of customers and alliances. Founded in 1974, WESTAF is governed by a 22-member board of trustees composed of arts leaders in the west and serves the largest constituent territory fo the six U.S. regional arts organizations including Alaska, American Samoa, Arizona, California, Colorado, Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.
For more information, go to www.westaf.org.