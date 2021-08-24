Tribune News Service
NEW ORLEANS — Early on, the Jaguars’ second preseason game didn’t look much different than last week’s opener when they couldn’t match up against the Cleveland Browns’ backups.
In Monday night’s 23-21 loss to the Saints at the Superdome, Trevor Lawrence got his first extended work playing the entire first half and completed 14-of-23 passes for 113 yards for a 73.3 passer rating.
Similar to last week against Cleveland, the pocket collapsed on Lawrence too quickly. Too often, the Jaguars’ offensive linemen were beaten upfront by the Saints’ more experienced and physically dominant defensive front.
Instead of scoring drives, the Jaguars had too many three and outs with Lawrence behind center. Jaguars receivers ran seam routes and crossing patterns but they struggled to get separation.
The Jaguars were without starting center Brandon Linder (knee) and starting left guard Andrew Norwell. Coach Urban Meyer started rookie Walker Little ahead of veteran Cam Robinson at left tackle.
The Saints had no problem bottling up James Robinson or rookie Travis Etienne, who was forced to leave the game in the second quarter and did not return because of a left foot injury and did not return.
Despite directing all 12 first-half drives, Lawrence was unable to get the Jaguars into the end zone for a touchdown for the second consecutive week.
Lawrence did lead Jacksonville on a 12-play, 53-yard drive that ended on Josh Lambo’s 34-yard field goal in the second quarter. On a third-and-6 play from the Saints 16, Lawrence had a pass sail on him intended for Tavon Austin.
Lawrence closed out his night, completing 14-of-23 passes for 113 yards for a 73.3 passer rating.
In the first half, there wasn’t much doubt about who was the best quarterback on the field. He wasn’t wearing teal. In a quarterback battle with Taysom Hill for the starting job, Saints’ Jameis Winston all but sealed the job with a dominant performance at the Jaguars’ expense.
The Jaguars couldn’t get any pressure on Winston, and the backend of their defense had no answer for wide receiver Marquez Callaway.
Winston connected twice to Callaway for touchdowns in the first quarter from 43 and 29 yards.
Calloway helped the Saints ahead 14-0 after getting a slight step ahead of Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin in the left corner of the end zone on a near-perfect pass from Winston.