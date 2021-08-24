Tribune News Service
NEW ORLEANS — Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne was placed on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday due to a foot injury that will require surgery, derailing the first-round selection’s season before his regular-season debut.
The Jaguars have not officially released an update on Etienne’s injury status, but if he is out for the regular season it would be the biggest setback for coach Urban Meyer and the Jaguars since he came out of retirement to take the job in Jacksonville.
Etienne sustained a sprained foot in the second quarter and did not return in Monday night’s 23-21 loss to the Saints at the Superdome.
Meyer said the team didn’t know the seriousness of the injury immediately following the game but Etienne was expected to undergo further testing Tuesday.
The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Etienne suffered a Lisfranc injury, which is a tarsometatarsal fracture-dislocation in the middle area of the foot.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday afternoon that tests showed the injury is “likely to end his season,” and reported that Etienne is expected to undergo surgery.
The Jaguars drafted Etienne 25th overall in the first round in April.
At Clemson, Etienne scored a touchdown in 46 of 55 career games and closed out his career as the leading rusher in ACC history with 4,952 yards.