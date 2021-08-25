Tribune News Service
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars officially named Trevor Lawrence their starting quarterback for the season opener with Urban Meyer making the announcement on Tuesday.
Since the start of training camp Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft, had been in a quarterback competition with Gardner Minshew.
“Trevor’s going to be the starter in week one,’’ Meyer said. ‘’He will start this week as well. ‘We wanted him to earn it, as we do with every position. We felt he has, after (Monday night’s) performance was — it was good, obviously not great. I kind of in my mind had that as after the second preseason [game] that we kind of have to get someone ready to play in three weeks.”
Meyer informed the team during a meeting of his decision to name Lawrence the starter. During his news conference, Meyer said he had not met with Minshew but planned to do so.
Lawrence started both preseason games against the Browns and Saints ahead of Minshew. But it appeared Lawrence’s lack of first-team reps during practices prevented him from establishing a rhythm.
In two preseason starts, Lawrence has not led the offense on a touchdown drive but has completed 20 of 32 passes for 184 yards with no interceptions and one fumble that came on a strip-sack against the Browns he recovered.
The Jaguars will close out the preseason Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys on the road with Lawrence set to start before shifting their full attention toward their Sept. 12 season-opening game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
‘’I’m really excited for the opportunity. It doesn’t really change anything, though,’’ Lawrence said. ‘’Still got the same task in front of us, got to get a lot better, individually, as a team, as an offense. Just looking forward to going to work this week. It brings some clarity, which is nice, going forward. But it really doesn’t change much, but, yeah, I’m really excited for the opportunity, grateful for it.”
In Monday night’s 23-21 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Lawrence and the first-team offense looked out of rhythm as their first four drives all ended on punts. He played the entire first half, completing 14 of 23 passes for 113 yards for a 73.3 passer rating. With three starting offensive linemen out due to injuries, Lawrence was sacked once but was pressured often by New Orleans.
But the biggest loss for the Jaguars wasn’t the score, it was running back Travis Etienne’s foot injury that ended his season before it started. Lawrence lamented that when they were teammates at Clemson for three seasons he had never seen him hurt.
‘’This is like the first serious injury of his playing career, so it’s tough,’’ Lawrence said. ‘’He’s handling it great, but just trying to support him and keep him locked in. Obviously, because he’ll be out physically but this will be a really good time mentally to make sure he’s learning everything and getting ahead so when he does come back.’’
During the competition between Lawrence and Minshew, it was clear from the start that Lawrence had the upper hand in arm strength and accuracy. Often when Lawrence got forced out the pocket, he had the arm strength to still make difficult cross-the-field completions. When Minshew was flushed out of the pocket, he continued to rely on his feet to gain yardage instead of trying to make a difficult pass.
‘’Like I said, we got a great group. Minsh (Minshew) has been awesome, treating me really well. We’ve had a lot of conversations,’’ Lawrence said. ‘’He’s been a guy that I’ve been able to learn from, and CJ (Beathard) and Jake (Luton), all those guys, we’re all in it together.
‘’You know, we’re all on the same team and, at the end of the day, I think that’s the most important thing. But it’s been good. Moving forward, we’re not making it bigger than it is. I’m gonna be the starter and just got to play well, so that doesn’t change.’’
Meyer said he doesn’t anticipate Lawrence having to compete in any more quarterback competitions for the starting job.
Minshew, though, is now in a battle for the top backup job with Beathard. There’s also the possibility the Jaguars could look to trade Minshew or release him.
Beathard has outperformed Minshew in the preseason. Minshew has completed 17 of 29 for 196 yards and intercepted twice after two games. Beathard leads the team with three touchdown passes and has completed 22 of 30 for 223 yards after two games.
“That’s open as well. Obviously, my respect for Gardner has been well documented as just a warrior,’’ Meyer said. ‘’Gardner got stuck behind some protection issues, at times was running for his life back there but and then CJ came in. That’s two weeks in a row. I just admire CJ. I like CJ as a person and you know he’s got a nice release, ball gets out fast and so he played well so yes that’s open as well.”
At this same time last year, Minshew Magic prevailed in Jacksonville. Minshew was the undisputed leader, the quarterback who shined enough as a rookie in 2019 to unseat Nick Foles and finished the season with a 6-6 record as a rookie. Jaguars fans liked the mustache and his uncanny wit. Minshew, though, went 1-7 as a starter last season and the Jaguars ended up landing the No. 1 overall pick after a dreadful 1-15 record.
Now the job belongs to Lawrence, who is considered a generational talent and the best quarterback prospect in the draft since Andrew Luck.
Asked where he wants to see Lawrence make the next jump, Meyer said score points. The starting offense has scored just three points after two preseason games.
“We got to score some damn points,’’ Meyer said. ‘’We weren’t very good in the red zone.’’