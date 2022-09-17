From the Alaska Post — The parable of The Good Samaritan Jesus told is very famous. Many communities across the nation and the world adopt a functional mindset from this parable and sometimes even name it as law. It carries a mindset of expectation that no one should operate as an individual but should help a person in danger if able to do so. What some people may not know, is that this parable Jesus shared was in response to a lawyer’s question in Luke 10. This lawyer’s question was, “Who is my neighbor?”