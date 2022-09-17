HEALY — A fleet of homemade boats tackled the chilly waters of Otto Lake last week for the Tri-Valley Middle School Regatta.
The purpose of the regatta was not just building homemade boats, and certainly not racing, but working together as teams.There were nine teams of three students each. They constructed nine boats out of recycled materials — cardboard, styrofoam, plastic tubs, jugs filled with air, pool noodles, and more — and launched in groups of three.
Sixth, seventh and eighth graders all worked together, getting to know each other and working together toward a common goal. Each team selected one team member who would actually paddle the boat into the cold waters.
Luckily, kid-size dry suits were available from Kids In Motion’s Denali Water Safety Program. New Wave Adventures provided paddles.
It became obvious almost immediately that cardboard-only boats were the least useful construction material. Poor Katie Stainbrook remained afloat only briefly, before slowly sinking. Gene Haugen’s boat looked good at the outset, as he wiggled into a plastic tub. But it proved too top-heavy and over he went.
Teacher Mark Martin placed a buoy as the target destination for these new mariners, but just a couple of them actually made it there. Gene Haugen, it should be noted, swam there after his boat tipped over.
Tri-Valley Principal Tobe Gurley carefully watched the regatta unfold and then singled out a few students for special awards: Gene Haugen for Creativity, Maddox Stoepler for Persistence and Selena Reifler for Integrity, being helpful to everyone, whether or not they were her teammates.
They all debriefed as a group, noting which floatable materials worked and which boat materials did not work, and why. Students climbed back on the bus wetter, happier, and maybe even a little smarter than when they arrived.
Students voted later on who showed the most Middle School Regatta Spirit and recognized Gene Haugen, Nash Kindt, Piper Scoles, Logyn Randall and Kole Lucas.