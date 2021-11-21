PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s a little bit silly, a little juvenile, and frankly not in keeping with one major thesis of this article, but I have to say it was the goddamned hamburger that got my attention.
I had come to Portland to while away a few days sampling the city’s much-hyped abundance of vegan restaurants and generally trying to live veganishly: bring the cloth messenger bag and the nylon belt, ditch the usual rainy-day-Northwest leather work boots for canvas Chuck Taylors, etc.
Gimmicky? A little, I guess. But I wasn’t there to prove a point — just to try doing things differently for a while. See how it felt.
Shortly after I arrived, local vegan food writer Waz Wu explained the city’s scene had matured since she arrived from New York City in 2016.
“Moving here, I found a lot of vegan junk food, a lot of fried food,” she said. “In the last two years or so, it’s been nice to see Portland branching out. There’s nothing wrong with using vegan meat or cheese alternatives, but a lot of places are now heavily focused on using vegetables as vegetables.”
Makes sense. Why euphemize? Beyond Burgers and legume-based chickens make nice training wheels (after reportedly selling 1,300 pounds of vegan orange chicken in a single day, Panda Express is rolling out the experiment to 10 states), but if we’re moving toward a more plant-based future, let’s be grown-ups, scrap the magic-meat tricks and face facts: vegetables as vegetables. Right?
But still — that burger.
It was a little slider at The Belmont Fermentorium brewpub, the kind of tender puck Seattle people might recognize from Dick’s: buttery bun, pickle and minced onion, an exceptional yellow mustard (just what you want from an all-American yellow mustard, but with some extra flair, as if its turmeric or vinegar had been specially sourced), a cheese made from coconuts and a patty that turned out to be pea protein.
I took a bite and couldn’t believe my senses. Some professional food-tasters might sniff at my feelings about a pea-protein patty, but no matter. I don’t pretend to be a gourmand, and haven’t kept up with the latest mock-meat technology, so I was properly, late-to-the-party shocked: The vegans had cracked the code.
The days to come would bring other pleasant surprises, but of the more sophisticated, vegetables-as-vegetables variety: luscious, slow-cooked mushrooms with made-to-order tortillas at the sleek Republica; a deeply satisfying plate of dosa (like a crêpe, but made with a fermented batter of rice and lentils) with black-eyed pea korma at The Sudra; a semispicy jackfruit banh mi at Mama Dut that I approached with great skepticism but finished with delight.
The pea-patty slider may have caught my attention, but the jackfruit banh mi has more sticking power in the mind: the crispy crust and light center of the fresh baguette; the mellow jackfruit earthy but vegetal, like an artichoke heart; the bright flavors of a creamy vegan sauce. As one recent Yelp reviewer chirped: “This is the kind of place that makes me think I could go vegan!”
That could characterize the whole town — my vegan sojourn in Portland was not an exercise in deprivation.
There seems to be a high-quality vegan analogue for most omnivore cuisines: rightfully raved-about sushi at Mitate, gooey empanadas at Epif, even cheesesteaks (cheesesteaks? Yes, cheesesteaks) at Buddy’s Steaks. You want hole-in-the-wall street food? You got it. You want an industrial-swank dining room with exposed ductwork, iMinimalist décor and double-digit prices on every menu item? Done.
Even more impressively, the ambitious omnivore restaurants seem to be taking their vegan options seriously. “The most successful vegan restaurants are attracting omnivores,” Wu said. “And good omnivore restaurants serving vegan food are doing a great job.”
The merry contempt of Anthony Bourdain’s famous snarl — “vegetarians and their Hezbollah-like splinter faction, the vegans ... are the enemy of everything good and decent in the human spirit” — didn’t ring true here.
America’s Veganist City?
On the train ride home, I considered what veganism isn’t: not asceticism (at least not in Portland), not necessarily moral (exploitative jerks sell dairy-free mayo, too), definitely not the property of dour white hippies. And in a sea of vegan options — and, admittedly, with enough cash to eat out a lot — it didn’t feel like that big a struggle. I hadn’t had a conversion experience, but I hadn’t pined for fried chicken, either. In fact, shopping for a train lunch a few hours earlier, I’d instinctively sought out falafel instead of a deli sandwich.
Maybe that’s what change looks like.