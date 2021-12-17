Iron Dog 38 is slated to begin in exactly two months, and it is already shaping up to be a popular and competitive race.
The Iron Dog’s Expedition Class features the largest class ever, and the Pro Field is stacked with past champions. “We expect to have a great event this year,” said Iron Dog Executive Director Bob Menne, “Everything on our end looks really good.”
The Pro Class field is comprised of 29 two-person teams. The field includes eight past champions, including defending champions Brad George and Robby Schachle, who are teaming up again in 2022. The 2020 winners Tyler Aklestad and Nick Olstad are also in the field.
The 2022 Pro Class field includes one woman, Leah Bauer of Wisconsin. Racers come from eight states and 15 Alaskan communities. The Fairbanks contingent includes: Troy Conlon, Joe Brady, Kelly Sommer and Ashley Wallace.
The Expedition Class has 41 participants, which is the largest field in Iron Dog history. Snowmachiners come from across Alaska, as well as Idaho, Minnesota, Wisconsin and even as far away as Pennsylvania and New Hampshire.
Menne was not surprised by the large field, and said that he anticipated even more rivers would have signed up if not for supply chain shortages that have made snowmachines difficult to acquire.
Menne explained that there has been more interest in powersports such as snowmachining, which he attributed to the pandemic. However, due to both increased demand and supply chain disruptions, snowmachines have become difficult to obtain. “...We would have more participants if the manufacturers could produce more machines,” Menne said.
The longest snowmachine race in the world, the nearly 3,000 mile Pro Class route starts in Big Lake, stops along the Bering Sea Coast in Nome, travels north to Kotzebue and then returns to Big Lake. This year, however, the race is starting and ending in the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center in Wasilla.
The Expedition Class, which is the non-competitive version of the event, travels from Big Lake to Nome.
The Iron Dog will follow a similar Covid-19 protocol to last year. Unlike the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, vaccinations will not be required, but racers will need to display negative Covid tests.
The Expedition Sport Class racers will start on Feb. 17, 2022, with the Pro Class racers following on Feb. 19.