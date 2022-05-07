MINNEAPOLIS — Josh Winder is ruining the Twins' pitching plans.
Assigned a role as the long reliever in Minnesota's bullpen, Winder has now made two fill-in starts to help the team cover for a pair of pitchers on the injured list.
Just a hunch: He'll get a third start, too.
Winder muffled the Oakland offense over six innings on Friday, giving up three singles and nothing else, while striking out eight. Jose Miranda and Byron Buxton each hit solo home runs for the Twins, who cruised to their seventh straight Target Field victory, 2-1 over the Athletics.
Using a 94-mph fastball and sliders 10 mph slower, Winder flustered the A's into 16 swing-and-misses, and four 1-2-3 innings. The rookie right-hander gave up an unearned run on an infield hit, a misplayed grounder by Jorge Polanco, and a sacrifice fly — but he has yet to give up an earned run in his 12 innings as a starter.
Winder had some defensive help behind him, most notably in the second inning, when the A's managed two of their three hits off him. With two out and Stephen Piscotty on second base, Oakland shortstop Elvis Andrus lined a hit into left field. Trevor Larnach fielded the ball on one hop and threw a strike to catcher Gary Sanchez that beat Piscotty by 15 feet.
Max Kepler also made a diving catch in right field, and center fielder Gilberto Celestino did the same on Jed Lowrie's sacrifice fly. And with the bases loaded in the ninth, Miranda saved a potential game-tying run by racing forward to scoop up a dribbler from Seth Brown and shovel it to Sanchez for a force out.
WHITE SOX 4, RED SOX 2: Looking for a jolt of energy, the Red Sox reached into their farm system and pulled up Jarren Duran to bat leadoff against Chicago.
Duran played his part, but it didn’t seem to matter as the Red Sox’ offense looked just as dead in a loss to the White Sox.
It was an encouraging sign to see the Sox give Duran a chance after he was hitting .397 and showing a tremendous plate approach (13 strikeouts, nine walks) at Triple-A Worcester. He reached base on a hit-by-pitch in the fifth and then again in the eighth, when he blooped one into right field that was misplayed by AJ Pollack to allow Duran to make his way to third base on a triple.
He scored the next play, when Trevor Story grounded out to second to get the run in.
ANGELS 3, NATIONALS 0: Jhonathan Diaz, a 25-year-old left-hander with three big league appearances to his name, was called up by the Angels to start against Washington, a chance for the Venezuela native to seize a rotation spot that slipped through the hands of Jose Suarez last week.
Diaz survived some control problems that led to four walks and pitched through some heavy traffic to throw five shutout innings, giving up three hits and striking out four, to help the first-place Angels extend their winning streak to three.
Shohei Ohtani drove in a run with a groundout in the first inning, and Mike Trout pounced on an 0-and-2 fastball from Nationals starter Joan Adon in the fifth inning, lining a bases-loaded double over the head of center fielder Victor Robles for two runs and a 3-0 lead.