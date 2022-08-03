The start of a new school year means a lot of changes. New teachers, advancement in grade and, for a lot of students, a change of school as they move into middle or high school.
The start of the 2022-2023 school year restores the requirement for qualifying families to apply for free or reduced cost school meals. The Fairbanks North Star School District was able to provide free school meals for its students during the pandemic because of federal relief funding.
But that funding program ended June 30, and the district must start charging for meals again.
Amy Rouse, the district’s nutritional program director, told the News-Miner in May that filling out applications is critical. And the sooner the better, too, because it can take weeks before the meal plan kicks in.
Rouse said there are “many ways for a child to obtain free eligibility, but only for reduced meals.”
Otherwise, qualifying families will need to pay for the full amount of the meal.
Rouse said 26% of families qualified for free or reduced-price meals in the current school year, down 36% from the 2019/2020 school year. It could be higher this year, as the decline was due in large part to the lack of applications filled out since the universal waiver made meals free.
At full price, the cost per student would be $2 for breakfast and $3.50 for lunch at elementary schools. Secondary school students would have to pay $2.25 for breakfast and $3.75 for lunch.
Milk is sold separately for 75 cents. A la carte items, such as chips, are not included in a meal and charged differently.
For a family with a single elementary school student, meals would cost potentially $990 per school year, based on a 180-day calendar.
“For an elementary student who eats breakfast and lunch daily, the weekly cost would be $27.50, and for a middle or high school student, the cost would be $30,” Rouse said.
The reduced meal program provides free breakfast meals to students and charges 40 cents for lunches. That boils down to $72 per student per