ear Editor
I understand the need to make budget reductions and given the past history of Mary Siah I can see that, from the perspective of some members of the Assembly, pool operations at Mary Siah is a logical place to cut. However, time has moved on and many of the reasons have been corrected, or the assertions are not true.
Firstly, because of the recent expensive renovation, the pool is in excellent condition. I believe the quoted price of the renovation is over two million dollars paid out of tax dollars, ours, the state or the federal government and I feel the assembly would be wasting all this renovation money to save a little over $200,000 dollars.
Staffing of lifeguards is a nationwide problem but the staff at Parks and Rec and Mary Siah have addressed this issue remarkably well. Hours of service at Mary Siah have been cut back and swimming pool programs have been reduced but the Mary Siah pool is still in business and doing a fine job. Operations have been diversified and there has been additional use of the building other than for non-Parks and Rec; for example there is a seated exercise and stretching class available for people with limitations.
The morale of the staff was high until this latest news that the pool might close.
The pool provides lane swimming and serves a sizable proportion of the Borough’s lane swimmers, there is also family-swim, group-swim and aquacise. Some programs are very, very popular. For example, on Monday April 17th, there wasn’t a parking spot to be found for late comers to the Aquacise program at 1 pm. The aquacise program reaches a cross section of people from young mothers to the active seniors, primarily women and a few brave men. Class size varies from 15 to 30 participants.
I am concerned that part of our community is being ignored, namely the handicapped, the elderly, and non-working women.
I hope the Assembly reconsiders the proposed budget reduction to the Mary Siah pool.
Thank you
Helen Burrell
Fairbanks