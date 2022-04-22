Spring is in the air and that means Fairbanks is surrounded by the aura of playoff hockey.
Since the inception of the Fairbanks Ice Dogs 25 years ago, with the lone exception of 2020 when Covid-19 shut down the league, there has been playoff hockey at this time of year.
That tradition continues at 7:30 tonight at the Big Dipper Ice Arena when the Ice Dogs host the Minnesota Wilderness in the opening game of a best-of-five North American Hockey League Midwest Division semifinal series.
“It’s my favorite time of the year,” said Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison, who has played and coached at almost every level of hockey from the National Hockey League to all levels of youth hockey.
“Spring is a wonderful time of the year because it means there’s hockey playoffs everywhere,” Allison said. “It’s a new dawn, a new beginning so to speak, for every team that is involved.”
The second game of the series is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Should Fairbanks lose one or both of those games, a third game will be played at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Dipper. If Fairbanks wins the first two games, Game 3 will be played in Coquet, Minnesota, on April 29.
Fairbanks is the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Division and the Wilderness are No. 4, but don’t let that fool you because only five points separated the top four teams in the regular season standings.
The Ice Dogs won the division with a 37-20-1-2 record for 77 points, while Minnesota was fourth at 35-23-1-1 for 72 points.
Fairbanks captured the five-game regular season series against Minnesota 3-2. Fairbanks won the first three games of the series, 5-3 and 6-3, on Dec. 3 and 4 in Marshall, Minnesota, where the Ice Dogs played the majority of the 2020-21 games, and 2-1 in Cloquet on New Year’s Eve.
The Wilderness posted a 5-4 win on New Year’s Day and rallied for a 7-5 victory on Feb. 12. Both of those games also were played in Cloquet.
Tonight’s game will mark the first time the two teams have played at the Big Dipper Ice Arena this season.
“They’ve got a great team and they’ve been playing excellent hockey for the past month,” Allison said. “Their strength is the balance among a group of talented forwards and a defense that knows how to create a lot of offense.”
While the Wilderness are coming into tonight’s game off a playoff-clinching win against the Chippewa Steel last Saturday, the Ice Dogs haven’t played in almost two weeks since posting a 2-0 win against the Anchorage Wolverines on April 9.
“We are excited and the players have done an excellent job of preparing themselves for the playoffs,” Allison said. “The benefit of the rest is that we’ve had a chance to step back, celebrate and reflect on what needs to be done in this series.”
Allison said the key factor for the Ice Dogs this weekend is to play for each other.
“The entire Ice Dogs organization is just like a fraternity,” Allison said. “We’re focusing on the expectations we have for one another. Our strength is in believing in each other.”
Should the Ice Dogs win their series against the Wilderness, they will face the winner of the other Midwest Division semifinal series between the No. 2 Springfield Jr. Blues and the No. 3 Anchorage Wolverines. That series opened Thursday night in Springfield, Illinois.
