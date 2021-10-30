ATLANTA — Ian Anderson was pitching a no-hitter until he was removed from Game 3 of the World Series. To many, it was a maddening reflection of modern baseball thinking. To the Braves, it was the winning formula.
Anderson tossed five no-hit frames before the Braves made a pitching change with the rookie at 76 pitches. The decision worked: They defeated the Astros, 2-0, on a rainy Friday night in Georgia.
The Braves took a 2-1 lead in the World Series and are two victories away from their second championship in Atlanta history. They did it allowing just two hits and carrying a no-hitter into the eighth.
The Fall Classic’s long-anticipated return to Atlanta was shrouded in cold, drizzling weather. It didn’t spoil the experience for the 42,898 in attendance, who saw the Braves win their first home game in a World Series since they clinched their last championship on Oct. 28, 1995, at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.
Anderson is the first rookie to log five no-hit innings in a World Series game since 1912. Only Bill James carried a deeper no-hitter, going 5 1/3 innings in Game 2 of the 1914 series, according to MLB statistician Sarah Langs.
The Braves’ rookie starter, who has held the opposition scoreless in five of his eight postseason outings, wasn’t flawless. He issued four walks, two of which came in the first inning. He also hit a batter. But the Astros only hit the ball into the outfield five times. Anderson, who had four strikeouts, was effective despite throwing just 39 strikes against 37 balls.
Manager Brian Snitker pulled Anderson with the top of the Astros’ lineup awaiting. The Braves, protecting a 1-0 lead, summoned southpaw A.J. Minter, who despite a hit by pitch kept the Astros’ bats quiet.
An inning later, Luke Jackson retired the Astros in order. Aledmys Diaz spoiled the Braves’ no-hit bid by dropping a ball just in front of left fielder Eddie Rosario and behind retreating shortstop Dansby Swanson. Statcast had the catch probability at 85%.
Matzek followed by retiring the next three Astros on a strikeout and two popouts. Houston had pinch-runner Jose Siri reached third on a stolen base and error, but he was left stranded when Michael Brantley popped out to third baseman Austin Riley. Will Smith surrendered a hit but nothing further to finish the ninth.
The Braves managed their early lead thanks to Riley, who roped an RBI double off Astros starter Luis Garcia down the left-field line in the third inning. Riley has a double in three of his last four games. Catcher Travis d’Arnaud added insurance with a solo shot off Kendall Graveman in the eighth, his second home run of the series.
Game 4 is Saturday evening at Truist Park. Neither team has announced its starter. The Braves will use a bullpen game. Astros manager Dusty Baker said there’s a “good chance” veteran righty Zack Greinke starts.