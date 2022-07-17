After spending months planning a hunt, coordinating logistics and gathering gear, hunters are almost ready to go.
But wait, not yet!
Another step that hunters should take is to consider filing a Wilderness Trip Plan. Available through the Alaska State Troopers website, hunters should leave the plan with a trusted person who can give the plan to troopers in the situation they do not return on schedule.
Since Alaska is extremely vast, and hunting areas are often very remote, it can be difficult to locate people in the backcountry. Moreover, the weather is often inclement during the fall time (and even more so at higher elevations), meaning that things can turn quickly, and a dicey situation could become deadly.
Having a detailed record of travel plans, supplies and a date and time at which to contact law enforcement is extremely helpful to expedite the search process.
The trip plan asks for information, such as dates of travel, method of travel, destination, route and gear carried. It also requests that people leave names and phone numbers of others who can provide additional information about the trip. In essence, the trip plan takes the guesswork out of searches when people do not return home on schedule.
Along with filing the trip report, it is also helpful for hunters — and anyone traveling in the backcountry — to carry a GPS device, such as a Garmin InReach. The device can be used to send messages and has an SOS function that can be activated in the case of an emergency.
The Wilderness Trip Plan can be downloaded at bit.ly/3ABU6OC.