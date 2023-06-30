After a flurry of activity over the past two weeks, we may be feeling some relief under today’s full moon.
ARIES: March 21 to April 19. You may have an achievement to celebrate — big or small. You’re seeing the results of your hard work.
TAURUS: April 20 to May 20. The day’s laidback vibes encourage you to take the day off for a quick trip. If you can’t get away right now, maybe it’s time to make plans to do so.
GEMINI: May 21 to June 20. Know that if you miss an opportunity, it won’t be the last. There’s a much better one waiting for you. Meanwhile, you might score a financial win.
CANCER: June 21 to July 22. You could be ready to finalize a partnership agreement. This relationship has tons of growth potential. Also, make time to connect with your friends.
LEO: July 23 to Aug. 22. Think about at least one thing that you can do for your well-being today. Perhaps it means creating a regular routine that’s more sustainable for you.
VIRGO: Aug. 23 to Sept. 22. If you’ve been feeling blocked in your creative or romantic life, expect a breakthrough. Too, today could be an opportunity to see what it’s like to just focus on yourself for a change.
LIBRA: Sept. 23 to Oct. 22. You may be focused on a matter related to your home or family. Any progress you’ve made in these areas or with your own healing should be acknowledged.
SCORPIO: Oct. 23 to Nov. 21. You might receive happy news today. Similarly, you might have a conversation that puts you in good spirits. Take it as a sign of the better things to come.
SAGITTARIUS: Nov. 22 to Dec. 21. If you’ve been working to reframe your relationship with money, you may see noticeable results. Additionally, make sure not to : or allow others to. minimize how much you contribute.
CAPRICORN: Dec. 22 to Jan. 19. You should be proud of yourself, especially of the things about you outside of goals or accomplishments.
AQUARIUS: Jan. 20 to Feb. 18. You could be ready to let go of something or leave a situation that no longer works for you. If you’ve done all you can, there may be nothing left to do.
PISCES: Feb. 19 to March 20. You may be feeling more driven or goal-oriented than you have in a while. Know that you’re on par for success. Aside from that, fun awaits you at a social gathering or event.