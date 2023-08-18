ARIES: March 21 to April 19. You can accomplish a great deal with work or your wellness routine, especially if you’re looking to make changes or improvements.
TAURUS: April 20 to May 20. You might be feeling a rush of creative or confident energy today. Put it to good use.
GEMINI: May 21 to June 20. A matter concerning your home or family could leave you annoyed. Don’t bottle up your feelings, but don’t unleash them either. Take a breather, then handle the situation.
CANCER: June 21 to July 22. If you want to get someone’s attention, it’s the perfect time to ask for a meeting, start a conversation or connect on social media.
LEO: July 23 to Aug. 22. You could land a new job or an additional stream of income. Meanwhile, making practical decisions with your cash will pay off.
VIRGO: Aug. 23 to Sept. 22. Be fearless in putting yourself out there or going after what you want. You can win.
LIBRA: Sept. 23 to Oct. 22. Conserve your energy because you might not have much today. Take it slow.
SCORPIO: Oct. 23 to Nov. 21. You may be able to accomplish more with a team than you can solo. Consider ways that you can collaborate with others as a means of reaching your goals.
SAGITTARIUS: Nov. 22 to Dec. 21. You might have a lot of responsibility on your plate now. Just keep in mind that being overworked isn’t a badge of honor.
CAPRICORN: Dec. 22 to Jan. 19. This could be the time to take classes and sharpen your skills or discover something that broadens your mind. Pay attention to what inspires you.
AQUARIUS: Jan. 20 to Feb. 18. If you’re upset about something, maybe it’s time to open up to someone you trust and talk about it. Journaling or meditation might be useful as well.
PISCES: Feb. 19 to March 20. If someone puts forth an idea that you’re not feeling, see if the two of you can find a happy medium. They just might be willing to compromise.
