It’s a lazy start to the day, giving us the opportunity to recover from last night’s celebrations and ease into the new year. There’s still a hint of hope lingering in the air, as we officially begin 2022 and look forward to a fresh start. The earlier part of the day is ripe for participating in feel-good activities like getting outdoors or laughing with loved ones over the phone or video chat. However, with our energy levels feeling a lot lower than yesterday, we’re encouraged to conserve our time and energy toward the evening.
ARIES: March 21 to April 19. Think about your financial goals for the year. Consider improving your money habits or going after a better-paying job.
TAURUS: April 20 to May 20. You’re called to be more open to new experiences, opportunities and perspectives. What’s one new thing that you can try today?
GEMINI: May 21 to June 20. Today could make for an intimate bonding moment between you and someone you care about. Your vulnerability opens the door for a deeper connection.
CANCER: June 21 to July 22. A spontaneous day trip or outing with your partner or BFF could be something you both need to lift your spirits. Hit the road!
LEO: July 23 to Aug. 22. If you want to start the year right, begin building better work habits. Make things easier for yourself.
VIRGO: Aug. 23 to Sept. 22. You’re feeling the urge to pick up a new hobby. Let this be something you do that’s just for fun. It doesn’t need to be perfect.
LIBRA: Sept. 23 to Oct. 22. Your financial picture can improve, particularly with debt relief or a tax cut. Start doing your research or gathering the right paperwork to qualify.
SCORPIO: Oct. 23 to Nov. 21. Expect a surprise phone call or message from someone you haven’t heard from in a while. You’re going to like what they have to say.
SAGITTARIUS: Nov. 22 to Dec. 21. If you’re looking to shop, put your dollars toward things that support your well-being or make your life easier, like a humidifier or a Headspace app subscription.
CAPRICORN: Dec. 22 to Jan. 19. Self-care should be at the top of your list of things to do. Watch your favorite TV show. Read a good book. Chat with someone who makes you laugh.
AQUARIUS: Jan. 20 to Feb. 18. Check in with your friends, as it will feel good to connect. However, avoid making plans with them until you’re sure you have the bandwidth for it.
PISCES: Feb. 19 to March 20. You’re feeling optimistic about the future of your career. Make a short list of achievable goals to start your professional year off right.
