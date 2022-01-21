With Mercury, the planet of information and communication, still retrograde, we could experience a breakthrough or sudden realization today. This moment of clarity could help us uncover important details or see things in a new light, which can push us to make some much-needed adjustments or changes. With partnerships and relationships also a focus for the day, we’re offered the chance to address any miscommunication or misunderstandings.
ARIES: March 21 to April 19. A conversation with a friend could be just what you need. Expect your motivation toward reaching a goal or your hope for the future to be renewed.
TAURUS: April 20 to May 20. If it feels like you haven’t been making progress with your career, you could have a change of heart or direction today that puts you on the right path.
GEMINI: May 21 to June 20. A philosophy or ideology you’ve been holding on to no longer works for you. It’s time to start thinking differently.
CANCER: June 21 to July 22. It’s time for you to have a conversation with your partner that you’ve been avoiding. This discussion can change things for the better.
LEO: July 23 to Aug. 22. It might be necessary to hire someone to look over a contract or legal document for you. It can help you renegotiate a better deal.
VIRGO: Aug. 23 to Sept. 22. You’ll find that you have more time and energy to spare by restructuring or simplifying your schedule. Prioritize your well-being.
LIBRA: Sept. 23 to Oct. 22. A heart-to-heart with a romantic interest could be the key in determining whether you’re on the same page or not. Be open and honest.
SCORPIO: Oct. 23 to Nov. 21. What’s discussed in a family meeting or discussion could help you with finding closure or comfort. Say what’s on your mind.
SAGITTARIUS: Nov. 22 to Dec. 21. You have a clearer idea on how to execute a plan or a project. It’s time to sharpen your skills or develop a new one, like a writing, media or tech-based skill.
CAPRICORN: Dec. 22 to Jan. 19. If you’ve been waiting on money or funding, there could be some promising news about it coming your way. Don’t worry.
AQUARIUS: Jan. 20 to Feb. 18. Expect a moment of serendipity with someone you meet or cross paths with today. They could open a door of opportunity for you.
PISCES: Feb. 19 to March 20. A moment of meditation, prayer or journaling could help you with tapping into your intuition today. Tune in.