Homework— it’s every student's worst nightmare. With school starting up again soon, so are the loads and loads of assignments students have to complete at home.
With some smart strategies, though, students can make homework time more efficient. After talking to some local Fairbanks high school students, here are their best tips and tricks on getting homework done.
“A big thing I do when I need to focus is to take a time—lapse video of myself doing my homework because it gets me off my phone and keeps me working,” said Greta Kenaston, a senior at West Valley High School. “And it's so fun to watch when you’re finished.”
Another senior at West Valley, Renee Peterson, stays motivated by getting things done class by class. “I usually like to do it all in one sitting so I'm free and I’ll try to finish one class at a time. So if I have 7 assignments in class A and 6 assignments in class B, I'll do all of one class then move to the other that way I can feel accomplished,” Peterson said.
Some students, like Esha Hullavarad, a senior at West Valley, prefer scientifically proven methods, like the Pomodoro Technique, developed by Francesco Cirillo in the late 1980s. “It’s like you work for 25-30 minutes and then take a 5 minute break and after 4 intervals you take a 15 minute break,” said Esha Hullavarad said, a West Valley Senior. “And like usually that's just to get me started because by the second work interval I'm like into it and dont take breaks until I'm done.”
Another tip for procrastination comes from Kodi Hollis, a junior who does homeschool. “To stop procrastinating I personally do something hard, like go on a long run or something.” He says it helps to get his mind off it for a little while, so he can refocus with fresh eyes afterward.
Many students, whether they’re traveling for sports, to see family, or any other reason, often have the problem of making up work from when they were away. Peterson likes to do as much work as possible before leaving. “For trips I like to do everything ahead of time, which can be a little hard because you're learning content that you haven’t gotten to. I’d say it's really about filling in the missing pieces and teaching yourself.”
When making up missing work after the fact, though, it’s important for students to ask for help from their teachers who are there to support them. “If I’ve missed a lot, I like to go to my teacher's classroom and do work there. I do that when I’m not doing make-up work too but especially when I am, 'cause it makes it really easy to ask questions and it forces you to stay focused. Like if my teacher is right there watching me and I have 5 missing assignments I’m not gonna go on my phone or get distracted,” Kenaston said.
While these are all helpful strategies, each person's brain is different, meaning they won’t all work for everyone. In the end, it's all about finding what works best for oneself.
More homework and study tips centered towards teens can be found at bit.ly/3rEQn0e. For advice with younger kids, visit bit.ly/450P0an.