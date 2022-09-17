NENANA - Today is a big day for the community of Nenana.
The high school soccer team is going to play its first-ever home soccer game in Nenana, on its own soccer field.
After 21 years, Nenana has a home soccer field, thanks to years of volunteer effort and a final push by the City of Nenana, Nenana School and others.
“I’m just in shock, actually,” said Chuck Hugny, who has been Nenana’s soccer coach for all those years. “It probably won’t hit me till it’s over.”
The Nenana soccer team plays its first home soccer game against Holy Rosary Academy of Anchorage at noon at the new field, next to the Student Living Center.
This is a project the entire community will celebrate.
“It really was a community-wide effort and has been all along,” said Nenana Mayor Josh Verhagan.
Soccer has been popular in Nenana since the first team formed in 2001, with 20-30 students signing up every year since then. That first year, there was, of course, no soccer field for practicing.
“No goals and donated soccer balls,” Hugny recalled. “All our games were away.”
In 2022, the school bought portable soccer goals and practice soccer balls. Soccer practice happened on the softball field.
Because there was so much interest in soccer, the City of Nenana agreed to designate an entire city block for the team to use as a soccer field. Most of that land was covered with spruce, birch and aspen trees. Volunteer parents, players and community members used chainsaws to clear a quarter of the area, hauling the wood away.
In 2003, the coed soccer team finished third in the state tournament. In 2004, the team placed second.
Clearing of the new field continued, slowly. From 2006-2012, 35,000 yards of fill was donated, along with an additional 3,000 yard of pea gravel for drainage. This was loaded, hauled and spread using the city’s heavy equipment and hundreds of hours of volunteer time, according to Hugny. About 90% of the block was cleared to make room for the soccer field, a track around it and parking off the road.
In 2013, volunteers raised $3,000 for topsoil, not nearly enough for what was needed. Someone donated a small set of bleachers, for elders.
From 2014-2020, volunteers maintained the area, cutting back sprouting trees and brush. Local farmer David Poppe helped flatten the field.
The field finally took shape the past two years when Nenana School was able to donate funds to the project and city of Nenana contracted out for final touches.
“Doing construction on something like this, you really don’t want to do it all over again,” said the mayor. “If we’re going to do it, we should do it the way we want for the longterm.”
Verhagan drove to Fairbanks to measure soccer fields there. He figured a soccer field in Nenana should be the same size as fields the team will play on.
“I just volunteered my time to oversee the management of the project,” the mayor said. “Practicing on an official size field, I think, will help them a lot, being able to compete better with other teams.”
The field was expanded slightly.
Verhagan began collecting estimates from various companies for a little more clearing, installing fencing, and hydroseeding. The field got widened, and trees were thinned between the field and the Student Living Center.
The project didn’t have money for topsoil, so volunteers hauled loads of silt from the Nenana River.
“That was an effort,” Verhagan said. “It took several weeks.”
The city used heavy equipment to crown the field and allow for proper drainage.
The mayor then negotiated with companies for hydroseeding and installing fencing. Both Tundra Excavation and Dimond Fence Co. were supportive and wonderful to work with, Verhagan said.
“They could see what we were trying to do for our community,” the mayor said. “It was fun to see how excited these companies were to see this project come to fruition.”
Local farmer Steve Minnema suggested adding Kentucky Bluegrass to the seed mixture, so the hydroseed company bought every bag of Kentucky Bluegrass in Fairbanks and added it to their mixture.
“He said it comes in super thick, like a rug and holds up really well throughout the winter,” Verhagan said.
Meanwhile, volunteers continually raked the field and removed rocks.
“The sod is already pretty well established,” he noted. “It’s going to be ready for us to play on.”
For the past 20 years, Nenana has played their “home” games in the community of Anderson, 20 miles south on the Parks Highway.
“We are ever thankful that our neighbors in Anderson have been willing to share their field,” Hugny said.
He’s thinking about all those people who helped clear the field 20 years ago, who are no longer in Nenana, and how grateful he is for everyone who volunteered time to make the home field happen.
He headed for a pep rally on Friday,
“The machine is rolling now,” he said.