Col. (at the time) Dale V. Gaffney was personally involved in the development and refinement of an appropriate parka for the Cold Weather Test Detachment at Ladd Field. Many of the Soldiers working with the detachment spent a lot of time standing or sitting in planes in stationary positions, very quickly getting chilled to the bone in their standard issue parkas. Gaffney became involved once he became aware of the situation and worked with the detachment to create workable clothing for Soldiers in an Arctic environment.
Over time, many different parkas and coats were developed and tested for various uses, but Gaffney’s signature parka achieved a kind of local celebrity and came to be closely identified with the charismatic Gaffney.
As William Stroecker, a former Ladd Field personnel sergeant remembered in 2001 during the Ladd Field Oral History Project: “All of the original Ladd Fielders, before the 6th Air Depot got here, when there were just a few of us, wore what was called the DVG, it was a beautiful sheep-lined coat, parky and it was called the DVG after Dale V. Gaffney, the colonel. Everybody was issued one of those DVGs plus the foot gear was a knee-length boot made of the same material, sheepskin, it had sheepskin outside. It was a common thing; I wish I had saved mine, it’s a collector’s item these days! But after [the] 6th ADG came, why then, all of that, that individuality of the old Ladd Field base just disappeared.”