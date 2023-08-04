History Snapshot: Building 1044, 1947-1964

After occupying the site for 20 years, the original Building 1044 was demolished in the summer of 1964. The site was prepped for the construction of what is now the Last Frontier Community and Activity Center, also Building 1044.
The original 1044 was built as a barracks for Alaska’s first Women’s Army Corps unit, which arrived at Ladd Field in April 1945. The barracks had been practically a small post itself, and was much admired as the pride of Air Transport Command bases throughout the world and famed as the most attractive WAC living quarters on any post.
Tragically, on June 26, 1945, faulty wiring caused the barracks to catch on fire, and it burnt nearly to the ground. Two days later, however, site clearing began, and the barracks were rebuilt to the same specifications by the end of the year.
It is not clear whether the WACs were able to move back into their intended residence by the time World War II was over, and they departed Alaska in December 1945. While it is presumed that 1044 lived on as a barracks until 1964 when the decision to demolish it was made, it is not known for sure.
As seen in the photograph, 1044 was demolished and the site readied for new construction. Note the exposed utilidor tunnel.