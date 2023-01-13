The Long Range Detection Program began in June 1947 when Lewis L. Strauss, of the Atomic Energy Commission, became concerned that the U.S. had no system in place for monitoring Soviet nuclear activity. It was believed by military experts at the time that the U.S.S.R. would not be able to achieve nuclear capability until at least 1950. Despite the military’s opinions, the LRDP directed the U.S. Air Force to begin collecting airborne samples. Collection techniques were developed over the next year and the program was finally up and running by May 1948.
The collection technique that was settled on involved mounting box-like filter cans, sometimes known as “bug-catchers,” onto the top of aircraft (as seen in this image). The can’s filters detected radioactive particles and different filters could be used as an aircraft flew along a single route; tracking the exposure to radioactive particles as it went. Within the first sixteen months, the program registered over 100 alerts when radiation levels exceeded the program’s cutoff; in every case, analysts determined the results came from natural phenomenon. However, on September 3, 1949 an LRDP sample from a Japan-to-Alaska reconnaissance flight provided the first evidence of a Soviet nuclear explosion. Subsequent flights were sent out to confirm the reading and all came back positive.