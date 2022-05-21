West Valley battled back from a 7-0 deficit to score eight runs in the bottom of the first and then rallied out of an 11-10 hole with 10 runs in the fourth to beat Monroe Catholic 20-11 at South Davis Park on Saturday.
NORTH POLE 11-11, DELTA 7-3: Maddie Kurzenberger was 2-for-3 with two RBI in the opener and 3-for-3 with five RBI in the nightcap to spark the Patriots to a sweep of Delta on Saturday.
Brenneke Tobin and Savannah Wheaton also had a pair of RBI in the opening win while Wheaton and Sierra Howard shared time in the circle.
Wheaton had three RBI and Grace Sikorski added a pair in the nightcap, with Wheaton pitching the complete game.
The Patriots (27-3 overall, 8-0 in the Mid Alaska Conference) will play a doubleheader with Hutchison on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the South Davis fields. Delta will play host to Eielson at the same time for a doubleheader.
MONROE 14-15, HUTCHISON 6-1: Delainey Ott was a perfect 3-for-3 with two RBI and Nadia Chernich was 2-for-3 with five runs driven in as Monroe Catholic topped Hutchison 14-6 in softball Friday evening.
Ott allowed just one hit and one earned run in two innings while striking out four as the Rams improved to 6-4.
Ott (3-for-3with two RBI) and Chernich (2-for-2 with three RBI) again stood out for Monroe in the second game of the doubleheader, a 15-1 victory.
In three innings in the nightcap, Ott allowed no hits and one earned run while striking out seven.
BASEBALL
NORTH POLE 22, DELTA 7: Josh Dutra and Ethan Frollo combined to allow two earned runs on no hits while striking out six as the Patriots improved to 11-2 with a win over Delta.
Riley Perry paced North Pole’s offense by going 2-for-2 with three RBI. Connor Lanser and Ethan Clifford added two RBI each for the Patriots.
Kraig Peterson and Justin Gerhart drove in runs for the Huskies,who dropped to 0-8 overall and 0-5 on the season.