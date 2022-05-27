Knotted at four with two out in the bottom of the third inning, the North Pole Patriots took charge of the Mid-Alaska Conference championship game with four runs en route to a 12-5 victory over Monroe Catholic.
Evan Brown tripled on a fly ball to right to spark the rally, followed by a Josh Dutra walk. A wild pitch to score Brown preceded another walk leaving batters at the corners, and Logan Fischer knocked a two-RBI triple to make it 7-4. A passed ball put an eighth run on the board before a strike out ended the inning.
The Rams added a run in the top of the fifth, but that was as closes as they would get with the Patriots adding three in the bottom half of that frame and a single run in the sixth.
North Pole ended up with 12 total hits, including a 3-for-4 with 3 RBI performance by Fischer, a 2-for-4 with 2 RBI performance by Ethan Clifford, Pavel Kostov’s 2-for-4 night with a run scored, and Brown’s 2-for-4 night with a run scored and an RBI.
Fischer pitched the complete game for North Pole, giving up five hits and five earned runs while striking out seven Monroe batters.
Miles Fowler was perfect at the plate for the Rams, going 3-for-3 with two triples, three RBI and scoring a run.
Gabe Angaiak pitched the first 22/3 innings, allowing six hits while striking out three. He was followed by Joshua Swank, who also gave up six hits while striking out three.
Both North Pole and Monroe Catholic have secured berths in the state tournament in Wasilla next week.
DELTA 20, HUTCHISON 11: Justin Gerhart knocked three triples and a double to lead the Huskies past the Hawks in the Mid-Alaska Conference consolation game at Newby Park.
Altogether, the Huskies rapped 20 hits while Hutchison connected for 17 his.
After scoring three, three and one runs in the first three frames, six Delta runners crossed home plate in the fourth to stake the Huskies to a 13-3 lead.
Jacob Korovnik was 4-for-6 and Jorge Pagan was 4-for-4 to help pace Delta.
Peterson went the first six innings on the mound for Delta, while again threw the final inning.
WEST VALLEY 8, LATHROP 3: The Wolf Pack scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to break a 3-3 tie and beat the Malamutes in the Railbelt Conference Tournament consolation game in Wasilla.
Gannon Young was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored to pace West Valley. Olav Moeller went the distance on the mound.