BOSTON — The Miami Heat did not want it to end, and certainly not in a sea of green. More to the point, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry did not want it to end, even when it seemed their bodies were getting the best of their 30-something selves. So make it a Game 7 Sunday at 8:30 p.m. at FTX Arena to settle these Eastern Conference finals. Staving off elimination with a 111-103 victory Friday night, the Heat, like the Celtics, are now one victory from an appearance in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. Much like when LeBron James scored 45 a decade earlier in a needed victory when the Heat entered TD Garden down 3-2 in the 2012 Eastern Conference finals, Butler took his game to a higher level, closing with 47 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, in the wake of previous struggles with knee pain. Butler said a text message from friend and Heat icon Dwyane Wade provided additional inspiration. Pushing through a hamstring strain, Lowry added 18 points and 10 assists, before fouling out with 2:18 to play in a 99-99 tie. Also stepping up was guard Max Strus, with 13 points, on a night the Heat bench was limited, with sixth man Tyler Herro sidelined for a third consecutive game due to a groin strain. For the Celtics, there were 30 points from Jayson Tatum, 22 from Derrick White and 20 from Jaylen Brown. Five Degrees of Heat from Friday’s game: 1. Closing time: Up two at halftime, the Heat moved to a 13-point lead in the third quarter, the game’s biggest lead to that stage, and took an 82-75 advantage into the fourth. But the Celtics kept coming, tying it on an Al Horford 3-pointer with 5:31 to play and moving to a 97-94 lead on a White 3-pointer with 4:42 left. A Lowry 3-pointer followed to tie it, with a pair of Lowry free throws then putting the Heat up 99-97. But after the Celtics tied it 99-99 on a pair of Marcus Smart free throws, Butler drove for an and-one layup and 102-99 Heat lead with 2:06 left. Heat forward P.J. Tucker followed that up with three free throws to make the lead 105-99 with 1:25 to play. A Tatum second-chance layup cut the lead to 105-101 with 71 seconds left. But then, at the expiration of the shot clock, off an inbounds play with 2.2 seconds left on the 24-second clock, Butler drained a 20-foot jumper for a 107-101 Heat lead. Two Tatum free throws with 40 seconds left cut the Heat lead to 107-103. Video review then reversed a blocking foul on the Heat’s Bam Adebayo to a Brown charge with 12.1 seconds left, effectively ending it. 2. Finding a way: Butler showed more lift than any of the previous three games, up to 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists by halftime, when the Heat led 48-46. Included in that effort was a 3-for-3 start from the 3-point line, with another 3-pointer following later. It wasn’t exactly full-contact Butler early on, not getting to the foul line until 6:49 remained in the second period, but it became something far more than the Butler who got to the line for only six free throws the previous three games.
Heat come home
- Ira Winderman South Florida Sun Sentinel
-
- Updated
- Comments
Recommended for you
- John Budnik Public Affairs Specialist USACE-Alaska District
From the Alaska Post — This past winter, the greater Fairbanks area experienced record snowfall and a freezing rain event that contributed to the unusually large amount of water seen in the snowpack at some of the telemetry stations.
Today's E-edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Leaders of Bible Baptist Church accused of overlooking reports of abuse
- District Republicans censure Sen. Click Bishop
- Construction to close two Chena Flood Control tourist areas
- Interior musher Jessie Holmes facing several citations
- What it will take to bring down the Polaris
- School district offers retention bonuses for special ed staff
- North Pole man charged with sexual abuse of a minor
- Plan for new large-scale housing development in North Pole under review
- Sen. Murkowski's reelection
- Dunleavy campaign announces pick for lieutenant governor
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.