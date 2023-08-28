Hamilton.
Bastard, second son, orphan.
Clerk, avid reader, eager.
Sponsored, traveler, student.
Writer, orator, military officer.
Aide-de-camp, honorary son, abolitionist.
Suitor, lover, husband.
Hero, retiree, father.
Continental Congressman, banker, father of 2.
Legislator, draftsman, father of 3.
Delegate, Publius, father of 4.
Treasurer, public credit promoter, Federalist.
National banker, adulterer, blackmailed.
Accused, father of 5, Pacificus.
Whiskey suppressor, former Treasurer, lawyer.
Farewell addresser, published adulterer, father of 6.
Inspector General, father of 7, mourner.
Jefferson supporter, newspaper founder, grief-stricken father.
Father of 8, challenged, mortally wounded.
Hamilton.