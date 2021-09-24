Hardcover
FICTION
1. BEAUTIFUL WORLD, WHERE ARE YOU, by Sally Rooney. (Farrar, Straus & Giroux) A novelist, a warehouse worker, an editorial assistant and a political adviser deal with changes.
2. FORGOTTEN IN DEATH, by J.D. Robb. (St. Martin’s) The 53rd book of the In Death series. The property where a decades-old crime occurred belongs to the homicide detective Eve Dallas’s husband.
3. BILLY SUMMERS, by Stephen King. (Scribner) A killer for hire who only takes out bad guys seeks redemption as he does one final job.
4. A SLOW FIRE BURNING, by Paula Hawkins. (Riverhead) Three women come under scrutiny when a young man is found gruesomely murdered in a London houseboat.
5. MATRIX, by Lauren Groff. (Riverhead) Seventeen-year-old Marie de France is cast out of the royal court and sent to England to be the new prioress of an impoverished abbey.
6. ROCK PAPER SCISSORS, by Alice Feeney. (Flatiron) A couple celebrating an anniversary take a trip to Scotland that will make or break their marriage.
7. THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME, by Laura Dave. (Simon & Schuster) Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.
8. THE MADNESS OF CROWDS, by Louise Penny. (Minotaur) The 17th book in the Chief Inspector Gamache series. Gamache is tasked with providing security for a statistics professor whose views are repulsive to him.
9. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY, by Matt Haig. (Viking) Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.
10. THE NIGHT SHE DISAPPEARED, by Lisa Jewell. (Atria) A writer discovers a possible clue near an English country estate of what caused a young couple to go missing.
NON-FICTION
1. AMERICAN MARXISM, by Mark R. Levin. (Threshold Editions) The Fox News host gives his take on the Green New Deal, critical race theory and social activism.
2. COUNTDOWN BIN LADEN, by Chris Wallace with Mitch Weiss. (Avid Reader/Simon & Schuster)
3. BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY, by Qian Julie Wang. (Doubleday) A 7-year-old girl and her parents encounter difficulties in New York City when they leave China in the 1990s.
4. THIS BRIGHT FUTURE, by Bobby Hall. (Simon & Schuster) The hip-hop recording artist known as Logic tells his life story.
5. WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU?, by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey. (Flatiron) An approach to dealing with trauma that shifts an essential question used to investigate it.
6. THE AFGHANISTAN PAPERS, by Craig Whitlock. (Simon & Schuster) An investigative reporter for The Washington Post gives an account of how three successive presidents and their military commanders handled America’s invasion of Afghanistan after 9/11.
7. THE LONG SLIDE, by Tucker Carlson. (Threshold Editions) A collection of previously published essays from 1995 to 2016 by the Fox News host.
8. THE AMERICAN EXPERIMENT, by David M. Rubenstein. (Simon & Schuster) Conversations that explore what America is and what it could be with leaders in various fields.
9. FOREVER YOUNG, by Hayley Mills. (Grand Central) The Disney child star of the 1960s and daughter of an acclaimed British actor shares some of her experiences in Hollywood.
10. GREENLIGHTS, by Matthew McConaughey. (Crown) The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.
Paperback
NON-FICTION
1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE, by Bessel van der Kolk. (Penguin) How trauma affects the body and mind, and innovative treatments for recovery.
2. THE SISTERS OF AUSCHWITZ, by Roxane van Iperen. (Harper) Janny and Lien Brilleslijper from Amsterdam were sent by train to Auschwitz when the Jewish safe house they created in the woods was discovered.
3. BORN A CRIME, by Trevor Noah. (One World) A memoir about growing up biracial in apartheid South Africa by the host of “The Daily Show.”
4. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS, by Robin Wall Kimmerer. (Milkweed Editions) A botanist and member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation espouses having an understanding and appreciation of plants and animals.
5. JUST MERCY, by Bryan Stevenson. (One World) A civil rights lawyer and MacArthur grant recipient’s memoir of his decades of work to free innocent people condemned to death.
6. SAPIENS, by Yuval Noah Harari. (Harper Perennial) How Homo sapiens became Earth’s dominant species.
7. THE BEST OF ME, by David Sedaris. (Back Bay/Little Brown) A collection of the humorist’s essays including “Me Talk Pretty One Day” and “A Guy Walks Into a Bar Car.”
8. THE DEEPEST SOUTH OF ALL, by Richard Grant. (Simon & Schuster) The history and people of Natchez, Miss., includes slavery and the election of a gay Black man as mayor.
9. THE GLASS CASTLE, by Jeannette Walls. (Scribner) The author recalls how she and her siblings were constantly moved from one bleak place to another.
10. KITCHEN CONFIDENTIAL, by Anthony Bourdain. (Ecco) A memoir-exposé of the restaurant world. Originally published in 2000.
TRADE FICTION
1. IT ENDS WITH US, by Colleen Hoover. (Atria) A battered wife raised in a violent home attempts to halt the cycle of abuse.
2. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO, by Taylor Jenkins Reid. (Washington Square/Atria) A movie icon recounts stories of her loves and career to a struggling magazine writer.
3. THE SONG OF ACHILLES, by Madeline Miller. (Ecco) A re-imagining of Homer’s “Iliad” that is narrated by Achilles’ companion Patroclus.
4. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.
5. VERITY, by Colleen Hoover. (Colleen Hoover) Lowen Ashleigh is hired by the husband of an injured writer to complete her popular series and uncovers a horrifying truth.
6. PEOPLE WE MEET ON VACATION, by Emily Henry. (Berkley) Opposites Poppy and Alex meet to vacation together one more time in hopes of saving their relationship.
7. UGLY LOVE, by Colleen Hoover. (Atria) A casual sexual relationship between Tate and Miles becomes more complicated than they expected.
8. NINE PERFECT STRANGERS, by Liane Moriarty. (Flatiron) A romance writer becomes fascinated by the owner and director of a health resort.
9. THE RETURN, by Nicholas Sparks. (Grand Central) A doctor serving in the Navy in Afghanistan goes back to North Carolina where two women change his life.
10. THE BOOK OF TWO WAYS, by Jodi Picoult. (Ballantine) After surviving a plane crash, a death doula travels to Egypt to reconnect with an old flame who is an archaeologist.
ADVICE
1. ATOMIC HABITS, by James Clear. (Avery)
2. THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)
3. THE SUBTLE ART OF NOT GIVING A F*CK, by Mark Manson. (Harper)
4. THE FIVE LOVE LANGUAGES, by Gary Chapman. (Northfield)
5. THE PERFECT DAY TO BOSS UP, by Rick Ross with Neil Martinez-Belkin. (Hanover Square)
6. YOU ARE A BADASS, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)
7. DARE TO LEAD, by Brené Brown. (Random House)
8. THE HERO CODE, by William H. McRaven. (Grand Central)
9. FORGIVING WHAT YOU CAN’T FORGET, by Lysa TerKeurst. (Thomas Nelson)
10. GET OUT OF YOUR HEAD, by Jennie Allen. (WaterBrook)
Children’s
PICTURE
1. GUSTAVO, THE SHY GHOST, by Flavia Z. Drago. (Candlewick) A ghost learns to overcome his social anxiety.(Ages 3 to 7)
2. THE BAD SEED PRESENTS: THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE SPOOKY, by Jory John. Illustrated by Pete Oswald. (HarperCollins) Bad Seed seeks the perfect Halloween costume.(Ages 4 to 8)
3. TIME FOR SCHOOL, LITTLE BLUE TRUCK, by Alice Schertle. Illustrated by Jill McElmurry. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) Blue gives a friend a ride to school.(Ages 4 to 7)
4. DRAGONS LOVE TACOS, by Adam Rubin. Illustrated by Daniel Salmieri. (Dial) What to serve your dragon-guests.(Ages 3 to 5)
5. THE WONDERFUL THINGS YOU WILL BE, by Emily Winfield Martin. (Random House) A celebration of future possibilities.(Ages 3 to 7)
6. THE PIGEON HAS TO GO TO SCHOOL!, by Mo Willems. (Hyperion) Pigeon deals with the anxieties of going to school for the first time.(Ages 3 to 5)
7. HOW TO CATCH A UNICORN, by Adam Wallace. Illustrated by Andy Elkerton. (Sourcebooks Wonderland) Children attempt to capture the mythical creature.(Ages 4 to 8)
8. GRUMPY MONKEY, by Suzanne Lang. Illustrated by Max Lang. (Random House) Jim Panzee is having a bad day.(Ages 3 to 7)
9. PETE THE CAT’S GROOVY IMAGINATION, by James and Kimberly Dean. Illustrated by James Dean. (HarperCollins) Pete uses a box and his imagination on a rainy day.(Ages 4 to 8)
10. YOU MATTER, by Christian Robinson. (Atheneum) How we all relate and contribute to the world around us.(Ages 4 to 8)
MIDDLE GRADE
1. WONDER, by R.J. Palacio. (Knopf) A boy with a facial deformity starts school.(Ages 8 to 12)
2. GROUND ZERO, by Alan Gratz. (Scholastic) Parallel story lines of Brandon and Reshmina take place on Sept. 11th, in 2001 and 2019.(Ages 9 to 12)
3. PAX, JOURNEY HOME, by Sara Pennypacker. Illustrated by Jon Klassen. (Balzer + Bray) A boy and his pet fox reunite after a year of separation.(Ages 8 to 12)
4. WILLODEEN, by Katherine Applegate. (Feiwel & Friends) Willodeen investigates the disappearance of hummingbears from Perchance.(Ages 8 to 12)
5. REFUGEE, by Alan Gratz. (Scholastic) Three children in three different conflicts look for safe haven.(Ages 9 to 12)
6. WE ARE FAMILY, by LeBron James and Andrea Williams. (HarperCollins) Friends rally together to save their after-school basketball program, known as Hoop Group.(Ages 8 to 12)
7. THE OFFICIAL HARRY POTTER BAKING BOOK, by Joanna Farrow. (Scholastic) Forty-three tasty recipes inspired by the Harry Potter films.(Ages 10 to 18)
8. THE ICKABOG, by J.K. Rowling. (Scholastic) A fearsome monster threatens the kingdom of Cornucopia.(Ages 8 to 18)
9. THE ONE AND ONLY BOB, by Katherine Applegate. Illustrated by Patricia Castelao. (HarperCollins) In this sequel to “The One and Only Ivan,” Bob sets out on a dangerous journey in search of his long-lost sister.(Ages 8 to 12)
10. ALI CROSS: LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON, by James Patterson. (jimmy patterson) Ali investigates the shooting of new friend, Zoe.(Ages 10 to 14)
YOUNG ADULT
1. THE HAWTHORNE LEGACY, by Jennifer Lynn Barnes. (Little, Brown) Avery and the four Hawthorne grandsons have a new family puzzle to solve.(Ages 12 to 18)
2. ONE OF US IS LYING, by Karen M. McManus. (Delacorte) For five students, a detour into detention ends in murder.(Ages 14 and up)
3. THE HATE U GIVE, by Angie Thomas. (Balzer + Bray) A 16-year-old girl sees a police officer kill her friend.(Ages 14 and up)
4. STAMPED, by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi. (Little, Brown) An exploration of racism and antiracism in America.(Ages 13 to 17)
5. THE WITCH HAVEN, by Sasha Peyton Smith. (Simon & Schuster) Frances Hallowell is whisked away to a school for witches called Haxahaven.(Ages 14 and up)
6. DEAR EVAN HANSEN: THE NOVEL, by Val Emmich with Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul. (Poppy) When one of Evan’s letters to himself is accidentally found on a suicide victim, the victim’s family assumes that he was a close friend.(Ages 14 and up)
7. GOOD GIRL, BAD BLOOD, by Holly Jackson. (Delacorte) Pip investigates the disappearance of her friend.(Ages 14 and up)
8. LORE, by Alexandra Bracken. (Disney-Hyperion) To get revenge for her family’s murder, Lore must re-enter a hunt know as the Agon.(Ages 14 to 18)
9. REALM BREAKER, by Victoria Aveyard. (HarperTeen) A small band of misfits attempt to save Allward.(Ages 13 and up)
10. THESE VIOLENT DELIGHTS, by Chloe Gong. (Margaret K. McElderry) A reimagining of Romeo and Juliet set in 1920s Shanghai.(Ages 14 to 18)
SERIES
1. DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, written and illustrated by Jeff Kinney. (Amulet) The travails and challenges of adolescence.(Ages 9 to 12)
2. HARRY POTTER, by J.K. Rowling. (Scholastic) A wizard hones his conjuring skills in the service of fighting evil.(Ages 10 and up)
3. A TWISTED TALE, by Liz Braswell. (Disney-Hyperion) A twist on Disney’s greatest tales.(Ages 12 and up)
4. AWESOME FRIENDLY KID, written and illustrated by Jeff Kinney. (Amulet) Rowley Jefferson chronicles his life story and adventures.(Ages 9 to 12)
5. PERCY JACKSON & THE OLYMPIANS, by Rick Riordan. (Disney-Hyperion) A boy battles mythological monsters.(Ages 9 to 12)
6. I SURVIVED, by Lauren Tarshis. (Scholastic) Youngsters’ tales of living through dangerous historical events.(Ages 9 to 11)
7. FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S: FAZBEAR FRIGHTS, by Scott Cawthon. (Scholastic) Short stories from the twisted, sinister world of Five Nights at Freddy’s.(Ages 12 to 18)
8. SHADOW AND BONE TRILOGY, by Leigh Bardugo. (Square Fish) The basis of the Netflix series; previously titled “The Grisha Trilogy."(Ages 12 to 18)
9. THE TWILIGHT SAGA, by Stephenie Meyer. (Little, Brown) Vampires and werewolves and their intrigues in high school.(Ages 12 and up)
10. WINGS OF FIRE, by Tui T. Sutherland. (Scholastic) Only the five dragonets of destiny can unite the seven warring dragon tribes.(Ages 9 to 12)