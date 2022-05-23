One inning after Nolan Arenado lasered a hit to left field that caromed off the wall, not over it for a walk-off homer as the premature burst of fireworks above the scoreboard suggested, Paul Goldschmidt put the scoreboard and all the fireworks it had to offer to work.
The Cardinals’ first baseman turned on a pitch and sent it over that same wall for a game-ending grand slam. Goldschmidt’s home run off lefty Ryan Borucki sent the Cardinals to a 7-3 victory against Toronto on Monday at Busch Stadium.
Goldschmidt’s seventh career grand slam was also his seventh career walk-off hit and seventh career extra-inning home run. In the last swing of the game, Goldschmidt also extended his on-base streak to 29 games.
The walk-off grand slam was the first by a Cardinal since Matt Carpenter’s in 2017, and that also came against the Blue Jays.
Phillies 7, Braves 3
Philadelphia strung together four hits and two walks and took advantage of the Braves’ shoddy defense in the second and third innings to score six runs in a win over Atlanta.
Rhys Hoskins, as luckless as any Phillies slugger, delivered the big hit one day after taking out his frustration on a dugout trash can. He cleared the bases in the second inning with a double that split the gap in right-center field and rolled to the wall.
J.T. Realmuto, stuck in 2-for-28 (and 8-for-53) misery, slashed a two-out RBI triple inside the third-base bag and down the left-field line in the third inning before Roman Quinn lifted a two-run double that fell between Braves center fielder Adam Duvall and right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr.
Dodgers 10, Nationals 1
Tyler Anderson breezed through the rebuilding Washington Nationals’ stripped-down lineup, taking a perfect game into the sixth inning and completing eight scoreless innings as the Dodgers pounded the Nats.
Anderson retired the first 16 batters in order, needing just 50 pitches to get through five innings – including seven each in the fourth and fifth innings. His bid for perfection ended with one out in the sixth inning when Nationals second baseman Cesar Hernandez lined a double into the left-center field gap.
Alcides Escobar followed with a single but Anderson got Lane Thomas to bounce into an inning-ending double play.
Anderson was exposed to the elements longer in the seventh inning, allowing three singles to load the bases with two outs.
Freddie Freeman ran down a blooper over his head to keep the Nationals scoreless. The left-hander struck out the side in the eighth, running his total for the night to eight strikeouts without a walk.
It was his longest outing since his only career complete game in August 2020 for the Giants against the Diamondbacks.
Orioles 6, Yankees 4
After his previous start, Jordan Lyles made it clear that whenever he had the opportunity to spare the Orioles’ bullpen of an inning, he would happily claim it for himself. Thus, having thrown 106 pitches through six innings Monday night at Yankee Stadium, Lyles took the mound for the seventh.
He recorded two outs before the New York lineup turned over, and when Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde left the dugout for the mound, Lyles sent him back without a pitching change.
A flared Anthony Rizzo single on Lyles’ 117th pitch officially ended his night, but a day after the Orioles’ bullpen was asked to record all of Sunday’s 33 outs, Lyles went more than deep enough for Baltimore in a victory to open their series with the Yankees.
It marked only the second time in Hyde’s managerial tenure that he tasked a starter with that many pitches. Sunday’s starter, Spenser Watkins, threw only 13 before exiting with a bruised right forearm, an injury that landed him on the injured list Monday amid a collection of roster moves as Baltimore tried to add fresh arms to its roster.
Pirates 2, Rockies 1
Yoshi Tsutsugo beating out a ground ball to second base in the eighth inning was one of the key parts of the Pirates’ victory over Colorado at PNC Park.
The Pirates’ winning rally started with a single from Ke’Bryan Hayes, one of three hits for him on the night. Hayes then stole second and moved to third when Daniel Vogelbach grounded out to second.
With Tsutsugo chugging full speed down to first, Hayes scored. Tsutsugo beat the throw from second baseman Brendan Rodgers, allowing the run to count. It was technically scored a hit. Improbable? Absolutely. And not necessarily because Tsutsugo ... well, isn’t fast. The Pirates had also been just 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position until that point.
The lead held up when David Bednar shut down the Rockies in the ninth, helping the Pirates to snap a three-game winning streak and improve to 8-4 in their last 12 games against Colorado. Bednar is now 9 for 9 on save chances.