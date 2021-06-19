Recycling is expanding in the Denali Borough.
A comprehensive recycling program is already in place in Cantwell, thanks to a collaboration between the Cantwell Native Council and the Denali Borough. In Cantwell, corrugated cardboard can now also be recycled.
In Healy, for the first time, corrugated cardboard, aluminum and plastic No. 1 can be recycled.
“We’re excited to be partners in this,” said Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker.
This newest recycling effort is the result of a grant from the Zero Landfill Initiative, a program launched several years ago that is intended to improve recycling opportunities and to divert waste from the landfill.
Carlisle trailers have been placed at both the Cantwell and the Healy transfer stations.
“The rental of the trailer and the transport of the material is covered by the Zero Landfill Initiative this year,” Walker said.
The program is of minimal cost to the borough, with some borough employees providing oversight of the trailers.
“It’s also not guaranteed to continue,” he noted. “The funding is current, it is also temporary.”
This recycling is currently scheduled to be available until mid-September.
Both transfer stations have stairs leading up to their trailers. Local residents can deposit their recycled items inside the trailers. In Cantwell, the trailer will hold corrugated cardboard only. Cardboard must be broken down and flattened to be recycled. Remaining items will continue to be recycled at the main recycling center. In Healy, the trailer accepts cardboard, aluminum and plastic No. 1.
All recycling from Denali National Park and the Denali Borough goes to VCRS (Valley Community for Recycling Solutions), which sells it to markets that want and use clean recycled materials.
Free brush disposal
Meanwhile, the borough’s free brush disposal program also continues this summer. Local residents may deposit brush for free at both transfer stations and at the borough landfill.
At the end of the season, the borough hires a company to put all that brush into a chipper. Wood chips are then available to local residents, free of charge. The wood chips can be used for mulching flower beds, among other uses.
The program is intended to help residents practice good FireWise protection for their homes, by removing excessive brush from homesites.
“We are concerned about the spruce bark beetle kill in the southern part of the borough,” Walker said. “So we are glad to have the program up and running, as a place for people to bring their brush. It’s more important than ever, with the spruce beetles.”
The Cantwell Recycling Center is open Mondays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesdays 3-8 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Healy Transfer Station is open Tuesdays 3-7 p.m., Wednesdays 3-7 p.m., Fridays 3-7 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sponsors include Carlile Transportation, HAP Alaska Yukon, Subaru of America, Inc., Valley Community for Recycling Solutions, National Park Conservation Association, Denali Education Center and the Denali Borough.
