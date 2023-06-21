Fans of baseball, summer solstice and Fairbanks turned out Wednesday for the 118th Midnight Sun Game at Growden Memorial Park. More than 3,000 spectators from around the world were expected to take in the game, one of the highlights of summer in Interior Alaska. For more on the game, see Sports, Page B1.
Fun under the Midnight Sun: Scenes from the 118th Midnight Sun Game
- Staff reports
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Fairbanks man arrested Friday on murder charges
- Where the Delta buffalo herd roams (and how they got there)
- Castner ice arch collapses
- Kinross to start trial runs on Manh Choh haul plan
- Former Eagle River nurse sentenced to 30 years in connection to opioid deaths
- Seven speedboats hit the rivers for the Yukon 800
- TV personality, Bush pilot Jim Tweto dies in plane crash with passenger shortly after takeoff
- Borough rolls out code enforcement phase for transfer sites
- Documenting the dunes of central Alaska
- Tom Bartels to receive 45th annual UAF Business Leader of the Year award
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.