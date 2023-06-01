In the last few months since I’ve added the Puffco Proxy — a fancy portable concentrate vaporizer I reviewed for the March edition of the Alaska Cannabist — to my collection of gadgets, concentrates have become a regular part of the way I enjoy cannabis.
There’s a wide world of concentrates out there that can make for a wide world of new experiences, but if you’re running into ultra-sticky concentrates, loading up a bowl can harsh out the entire experience.
That’s where the Puffco Hot Knife, sold alongside their line of concentrate vaporizers like the Proxy and the Peak, comes into play. At a hefty $50, it promises to make loading bowls a breeze.
The Puffco Hot Knife is, well, about what it sounds like. In roughly the form factor of a box cutter, the Hot Knife contains a rechargeable battery to heat the little ceramic knife so that any concentrate will slide off and into the bowl for your dabbing or vaporizing pleasure. You pick up a gob of concentrate, position the knife over the bowl or chamber and click a button so it heats up and slides right off.
In practice, it works fine, but it doesn’t seem like it’s $50 better than the little metal pick that came with the Proxy or the half-dozen others that I’ve picked up with other kits, as freebies at events or for as little as a couple bucks at your local headshop.
Also, frankly, I don’t really run into the problem of ultra-sticky concentrates all that often. A lot of the concentrates on Alaska menus are crumbly enough to load into a bowl without much more than a gentle tap on the side of a bowl. Personally, the sugars that I usually get are easy enough to handle that you could really get away with just using your hands to load a bowl.
There’s not enough of a benefit to justify the price of the Puffco Hot Knife, but I could see someone with the stickiest of sticky concentrates getting some mileage out of it.
Price: $50,
Grade: D