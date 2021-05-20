Before he was an Emmy-winning animator living in Los Angeles, Eddie Rosas was a Fairbanks hockey player. Nearly three decades later, his accomplishments span from a 16-year tenure on “The Simpsons” show to designing the logo for Fairbanks pizzeria The Hungry Robot.
Rosas moved to Fairbanks as a toddler when his father got a job on the trans-Alaska pipeline. He spent his formative years in Fairbanks, where he became involved in hockey. After graduating from Lathrop High School in 1992, Rosas planned to play junior hockey in hopes of receiving a college scholarship.
But a school assignment senior year changed his course. Students were tasked with creating a career plan and Rosas said he had already used professional hockey player too many times. Besides, he added, he realized his likelihood of making it to the NHL was slim.
In brainstorming an alternate path, Rosas turned to another passion: cartoons. He always enjoyed animated T.V. shows such as the “Simpsons,” so he decided to research a career in animation. This was the early 1990s, before the internet was widely available, so he went to a downtown Fairbanks comic shop. There, Rosas found a copy of Animation Magazine.
“This got the ball rolling ... it was a gateway into an entire world,” he said.
Rosas wrote to animation companies listed in the back of the magazine and requested information. Through his research, Rosas learned about the California Institute of the Arts, which he described as the “Harvard of animation schools.” CalArts became his goal, albeit somewhat circuitously.
With senior year drawing to a close, Rosas was still focused on his hockey dream. This changed when he did not make a junior team. Yet Rosas was not too disappointed, because he now had a different goal in mind.
“My excitement was building about animation. This became the focal point of my drive," Rosas said.
In the fall of 1992, Rosas, who had never taken a formal art class, enrolled at UAF and “took every art class they offered” to create a portfolio. He had always enjoyed drawing, but never seriously considered it as a potential career. The work ethic he developed as a serious hockey player translated, so the transition to art “was an easy swap,” Rosas said. At UAF, Rosas was commissioned to design event banners.
After an initial foray into the art world, Rosas moved to L.A.to take classes at the American Animation Institute. There, he made friends and gained valuable connections in the industry, which proved extremely instrumental in Rosas’s career path.
Through a connection, Rosas secured an internship at Disney, designing “Winnie the Pooh” merchandise. He was then offered another gig, but turned it down because he had been accepted to CalArts. Rosas said he was interested in learning more about the animated aspect of animation because “my real passion was bringing characters to life.” Rosas attended CalArts for four years, graduating from the Character Animation Department in 1999.
The bulk of his career thus far has been at “The Simpsons” show, where he spent 16 years and eventually rose to assistant director. “It was a great experience,” he said. The last Simpsons episode Rosas worked on received an Emmy award.
While he enjoyed his time with “The Simpsons,” Rosas decided to move on because there was very little mobility. In 2018, he left “The Simpsons” to join Netflix and Glen Keane Productions. There, he directed the show “Trash Truck.”
Currently, Rosas is directing “Mulligan,” a Tina Fey and Robert Carlock animated series slated to come out in early 2022. Rosas was also head of story for “Arlo the Alligator Boy,” a full-length animated musical released mid-April.
Rosas explained that working in T.V. requires “a lot of juggling;” a fast-paced environment he enjoys.
In addition to his work on shows, Rosas said he has had about 15 personal interest projects over the years. Side projects are important because “at the end of the day, it is important to tell your own story and create your own work to stay motivated,” he said.
Rosas’s love of animation has not dwindled over the years. He enjoys bringing characters to life and the “thrill” that comes from creating something people will watch.
The rush that comes from revealing new work “is an addiction,” he said. The anticipation of an audience is always in the back of Rosas’s mind. On days when he doesn’t feel like drawing, Rosas said, he remembers that people will eventually see the product, so it is better to produce something he is proud of.
After his projects wrap up, Rosas said he is not entirely sure what the future holds, but plans to continue “enjoying myself jumping from show to show.”
