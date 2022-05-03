An active duty soldier at Fort Wainwright is facing felony charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting that took place in downtown Fairbanks early Saturday morning.
Travis Austin, 30, is charged with two counts of third-degree assault, one count of second-degree weapons misconduct, one count of fourth-degree weapons misconduct, one count of third-degree criminal mischief and one count of driving under the influence related to the alleged incident.
Police responded to the Big I Pub and Lounge, 122 N Turner St., around 2:40 a.m. Saturday following reports of shots fired, court documents stated. Authorities were advised that a man had shot multiple rounds at an occupied Jeep Wrangler outside of the bar.
At the scene, officers contacted an uninjured man and woman inside of the vehicle, which was disabled on Terminal Street as a result of the shooting. The pair told police that a man had shot at their car multiple times and was still on scene. Officers reportedly found multiple bullet holes in the vehicle, according to a news release from the Fairbanks Police Department.
An investigation revealed that Austin and the man had reportedly gotten into a physical altercation before the shooting occurred. After the group was kicked out of the Big I, Austin reportedly stated that someone “is going to die” and began firing rounds at the man and woman who had gotten into their vehicle to leave.
Police located Austin — who matched multiple witnesses’ description of the shooter — in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked on scene. Officers reportedly found two handguns in his vehicle and recovered seven spent .45 caliber casings in the parking lot, according to charging documents.
A Fort Wainwright representative confirmed that Austin is stationed on the base.
“Sgt. Travis D. Austin is an active-duty Soldier assigned to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division at Fort Wainwright,” said John Pennel, media relations chief for U.S. Army Alaska. “U.S. Army Alaska is cooperating with Fairbanks Police as they investigate the incident.”
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Officer Hancock at 907-450-6500.