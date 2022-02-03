Despite filing a class-action lawsuit against the Dolphins and NFL, Brian Flores is reportedly a finalist for the Houston Texans’ opening.
Pro Football Network and CBS Sports reported Thursday that Flores, along with Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and former NFL quarterback Josh McCown are finalists.
Flores on Tuesday filed a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in the league’s hiring and firing process, including a “sham interview” with the New York Giants after the Dolphins fired him last month. The suit also claims Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss in 2019 as Ross hoped the Dolphins would lose enough games to land the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
In a media tour Wednesday, Flores’ lawyers said there is corroborating evidence for Flores’ claims, beyond what is detailed in the lawsuit. Ross responded to the allegations in a statement late Wednesday night, calling them “false, malicious and defamatory.”
While in an initial statement the NFL said the claims in the lawsuit were “without merit,” ESPN reported Wednesday that the league will investigate the allegations of Ross incentivizing losses during the 2019 season. An NFL spokesperson did not return a request for comment but in Ross’ statement, he said, “We understand there are media reports stating the NFL intends to investigate his claims, and we will cooperate fully. I welcome that investigation and I am eager to defend my personal integrity and values of the entire Miami Dolphins organization, from these baseless, unfair and disparaging claims.”
Since being fired by the Dolphins after three seasons and a 24-25 record, Flores has interviewed for four openings: the Texans, Giants, Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints. The Giants hired former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, which Flores claims was predetermined before his interview, while the Chicago Bears hired former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
The lawsuit posts screenshots of text messages Flores allegedly exchanged with Bill Belichick, in which the New England Patriots coach mistakenly congratulates Flores for getting the job in New York when he actually meant to congratulate Brian Daboll.
Flores, the suit says, had not yet had his interview with the Giants.
“I hear from Buffalo & NYG [New York Giants] that you are the guy,” the text says. “Hope it works out if you want it too!” A later text says, “Sorry — I [expletive] this up. I double checked & I misread the text. I think they are naming Daboll. I’m sorry about that. BB.”
Flores also claims he had a “sham interview” with the Denver Broncos in 2019, before Miami hired him. In the suit, Flores claims Broncos CEO Joe Ellis and John Elway, who was then the general manager in Denver, “looked completely disheveled, and it was obvious that they had [been] drinking heavily the night before. It was clear from the substance of the interview that Mr. Flores was interviewed only because of the Rooney Rule, and that the Broncos never had any intention to consider him as a legitimate candidate for the job.”
Elway responded to the lawsuit Thursday, calling the allegations “false and defamatory claims.”
“For Brian to make an assumption about my appearance and state of mind early that morning was subjective, hurtful and just plain wrong,” he said in a statement. “If I appeared ‘disheveled,’ as he claimed, it was because we had flown in during the middle of the night — immediately following another interview in Denver — and were going on a few hours of sleep to meet the only window provided to us.”
Flores said he informed both the Texans and the Saints about the suit, and New Orleans general manager Mickey Loomis told reporters Flores informed him about the suit after their interview on Tuesday had concluded. Before his lawsuit, Flores was linked to Houston’s opening because of his familiarity with Texans general manager Nick Caserio, who spent time with Flores with the New England Patriots.