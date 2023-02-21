Our economy faces two critical workforce challenges: Parents can’t get back to work due to inadequate
child care, and our Career and Technical Education must be strengthened to prepare young Alaskans for
the workforce. We need to tackle these challenges right now so our economy can reach its full
potential. Here’s what the state can do during this year’s legislative session.
We need to expand the availability of child care. Lack of living wages for child care workers mean that
child care centers can’t find adequate staff, which in turn results in inadequate supply of child care for
parents working in every other sector. The state legislature and administration have been collaborating
to identify possible policy and budget solutions to the child care crisis, and we need to pursue both
statutory and budgetary reforms to stabilize the workforce and ensure parents can find child care. The
Department of Health recently raised child care subsidy levels, and the House Labor and Commerce
Committee is considering HB 46 to strengthen the sector. Looking forward, the Finance Committee
should consider what level of additional investment is necessary to stabilize this sector.
Once children enter school, it is critical that they have opportunities to understand real-world
connections to what they’re learning, including Career and Technical Education programs that connect
education with future career opportunities. Unfortunately, Career and Technical Education programs
have been cut in most districts as a result of broader state education funding cuts. We need to raise
Base Student Allocation (BSA) classroom funding and index it to inflation, but we also need to take
decisive action to rebuild our CTE capacity in schools.
Every graduating senior should have the opportunity to enter a great career and/or to attend college.
Fortunately, a growing number of Registered Apprenticeships offer a great career and college credit.
Unfortunately, our school districts do not have nearly sufficient capacity to connect graduating seniors
with employers in desperate need of skilled workers. State agencies and the state legislature should
collaborate with school districts to build the best CTE workforce pipeline in America. For example, the
Department of Labor and Workforce Development should channel federal apprenticeship funding to
support better school-to-work transitions.
Alaska’s high-paying skilled jobs vary widely, from operating engineers to electrical workers to
professional and business services. Some of this training is industry-funded, like apprenticeships in the
building trades. For many skilled professions, the University of Alaska system, Alaska Pacific University,
AVTEC, and other training institutions prepare Alaskans to enter great careers. State policy-makers
should work with these institutions of higher education to ensure we have adequate educational and
training capacity for the wide range of skilled white and blue collar jobs across our state.
We’re hearing from business leaders that we face a workforce crisis. Working age families are leaving
Alaska, and far too many jobs are unfilled. Labor shortages mean higher costs, and it is impractical for
Alaska to simply import skilled labor. We need to train our workforce right here in Alaska, allowing us to
earn all the benefits that flow from improved Alaska hire. Strengthening our workforce is achievable if
we work together with partners in business, labor, and higher education. During this year’s legislative
session, we are committed to strengthening child care and rebuilding our Career and Technical
Education system, from K-12 through apprenticeship and the University.
Ashley Carrick and Zack Fields are members of the Alaska House of Representatives. They represent
districts in West Fairbanks and Downtown Anchorage, respectively.