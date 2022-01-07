Borough leaders decided to let court challenges to redistricting play out a bit before potentially getting involved in the case, which could go to the Alaska Supreme Court.
They postponed a resolution on Thursday aimed at supporting legal challenges by the city of Valdez and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough to new political boundaries adopted by the Alaska Redistricting Board in November.
Borough Assemblyman David Guttenberg said the assembly will pick up the issue again on Feb. 17 after an Anchorage Superior Court judge decides on the merits of five cases, now consolidated.
Valdez shares a district with the Mat-Su under the new maps. Both municipalities object to the pairing and asked for redress from the court system.
In the Fairbanks North Star Borough, there is opposition to putting the Goldstream Valley in a district with rural Alaska, which is why Guttenberg sponsored a resolution for the borough to enter the lawsuit as an amicus curiae, or friend of the court, which is not a party to a lawsuit but an intervener who can provide information.
“It’s a very partisan redistricting,” said the long-time Goldstream Valley resident and former Democratic state legislator whose nephew, Grier Hopkins, succeeded him in the Alaska House of Representatives. “We can do a better job.”
Assemblyman Aaron Lojewski had sponsored a substitute resolution calling on the assembly to support the new legislative maps but that failed.
Doyon, Ltd., Tanana Chiefs Conference, Fairbanks Native Association and other Alaska Native organizations support the new maps and have requested to help the redistricting board defend them. The Doyon Coalition lobbied hard for a unified rural Interior district to correct a problem with the current boundaries that combine Interior villages, such as Huslia, Galena and Nulato, with coastal communities, such as Hooper Bay and Shishmaref.
Before the new maps were finalized, the Borough Assembly weighed in passing a resolution that called for a portion of the borough to be placed in a rural district but the measure did not specify which area.
Guttenberg supports the concept of a district for Interior Native villages but doesn’t think the Goldstream Valley is a good fit that district, he said.
June 1 is the deadline for the courts to resolve the litigation so that candidates can file for state office.