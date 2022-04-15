There is a silver lining to all the snow Interior Alaska received this winter: Fairbanksans have about another month to complete the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s Winter Trails Challenge. The FNSB Department of Parks and Recreation announced that the deadline for the trails challenge was extended to May 1. This gives recreators two more weeks to find and visit the installed signs.
The winter portion of the challenge typically starts in mid-December and lasts through March, depending on weather and trail conditions, but this season got a bit of a later start due to snow conditions. And, since there is still snow, the Department decided to extend the challenge. “If there’s still snow, there’s still time,” reads an announcement on the FNSB Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
However, the Department notes, the snow on trails may not last another month. They encourage participants to “keep an eye on the weather and go when the going is good.”
A downside of the deep snow is that personnel were unable to reach five locations to put up signs. The spots without signage include the Tanana Valley Railroad Trail, a 2.5km loop in Two Rivers, Sting Loop near Salcha, Wickersham Trail Creek Trail and Stiles Creek Trail.
The Trails Challenge is a scavenger hunt created to encourage people to take advantage of the miles of trails in the Fairbanks area, according to FNSB Trails Coordinator Bryant Wright.
People who find at least 10 signs can win prizes from local sponsors as well as the Trailblazer Award. Participants under age 10 who find at least five signs are eligible for the Junior Trailblazer Award, and seniors 60 and older who find a minimum of five signs can win the Sourdough Trailblazer Award.
The Trailblazer Award, Wright explained, partially about bragging rights. It takes a lot of time, energy and dedication to get out on that many trails, and they want to reward that effort with an award.