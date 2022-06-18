You can’t get much more dramatic than the Alaska Goldpanners thrilling come-from-behind victory Friday night at Growden Memorial Park.
Rafael Flores, a sophomore from Rio Hondo Junior College in Southern California, belted a two-out grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Goldpanners to an 8-6 victory over the Ventura County Pirates.
The Panners had let a 4-1 first-inning lead slip away as the Pirates rallied to take a 6-4 lead in the sixth inning.
Brock Kleszcz got the winning rally started drawing a walk off losing pitcher Brady Schrank. Matthew Pinal blooped a single to center and Sean Rimmer popper out to right for the second out.
After an errant pickoff throw by Schrank, Brock Rudy was intentionally walked to load the bases, setting the stage for Flores’ dramatics.
After fouling off a couple of 2-2 pitches from Schrank, Flores drove the ball deep over the left field wall with the game-winning blast.
That made a winner out of former West Valley High School standout Andrew Troppmann, who pitched four scoreless innings of relief, allowing just one hit while striking out five and walking none.
The Panners scored their other four runs in the first inning on a two-run home by Matthew Pinal and a two-run double by Tate Shimao.
Trailing 4-1 after the Goldpanners scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning, the Pirates scratched out single runs in the second and fourth innings, then took the lead with a three-run outburst in the sixth inning.
Andrew Aleman’s two-run single scored Andrew Tovar and Robbie Treto to give the Pirates a 5-4 lead and Aleman eventually scored an insurance run on a base hit by Jovan Camacho.
After Pirates starter Dylan Goodrich gave up four runs in the first inning, the Ventura pitching staff didn’t give up another run until Flores ended the game.
Panners starter Nolan Meredith gave up three runs in four innings of work. He allowed a run on three straight singles to open the game, gave up an RBI double by Treto in the second and a solo home run by Treto in the fourth.
The two teams conclude their seven-game series with a 2 o’clock contest this afternoon at Growden. The Panners have won five of the first six games.