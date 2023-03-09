Fairbanks, AK (99707)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 2F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 2F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.