Gosia Nuwer

Our columnist’s wife Gosia flew to Alaska to see a cabin supposedly up for rent. A Craigslist listing was a scam. Photo by Hank Nuwer

A couple weeks ago I put back a neighbor’s mailbox that I stole.

Of course, I didn’t really steal the mailbox. How and what happened is my most recent cheechako misadventure tale.

Contact Fairbanks Daily News-Miner Managing Editor Hank Nuwer at hanknuwer@newsminer.com.