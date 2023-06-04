‘You were just kind of the eyes,” Chelsea Walker said, recalling her days as front desk manager at the Polaris Building. “You were in charge of the place.”

Walker needed to keep those eyes open. It was the tail end of the 1970s, and while the pipeline construction that had recently turned Fairbanks upside down was winding down, downtown was still teeming with roughnecks, welders, Teamsters and others, as well as an extensive network entrepreneurs, legal and otherwise, competing to get between them and their money. The Polaris, which boasted a bar, a penthouse restaurant and rooms to rent to anyone from overnight visitors to longtime residents, was a favored destination for all of them.

David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. He can be emailed at nobugsinak@gmail.com.