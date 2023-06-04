‘You were just kind of the eyes,” Chelsea Walker said, recalling her days as front desk manager at the Polaris Building. “You were in charge of the place.”
Walker needed to keep those eyes open. It was the tail end of the 1970s, and while the pipeline construction that had recently turned Fairbanks upside down was winding down, downtown was still teeming with roughnecks, welders, Teamsters and others, as well as an extensive network entrepreneurs, legal and otherwise, competing to get between them and their money. The Polaris, which boasted a bar, a penthouse restaurant and rooms to rent to anyone from overnight visitors to longtime residents, was a favored destination for all of them.
“It was a pretty wild time downtown,” Walker said, emphasizing that, while most who walked through the doors were wonderful, there were always a few drunks and prostitutes wandering in alongside them. “Most of them would be drunk enough that you could get them out,” she said. “They weren’t belligerent, they were just drunk and looking for a warm place to be and someone to talk to. Once in a while you had to call the police, but most of the time if you handled it right, you could usher them out.”
Apart from those moments, Walker said for the most part life in the building followed routines set long before oil was discovered in Prudhoe Bay. The 12-story Polaris, which is finally beginning to be demolished this summer after years of delay, opened its doors in 1952, and with its restaurant and an exclusive club occupying the top floor for many years, quickly became a local hotspot, which it still was when Walker arrived on the job in 1978.
By that point, Walker had been in Alaska for a decade. In 1968, she left her Seattle home for Fairbanks, where she’d obtained a position as a hairdresser at JC Penney for the summer. Young and single at the time, she planned on a six month adventure before returning to the Lower 48. That fall she flew down to Seattle for her brother’s wedding. Looking out her airplane window while descending into the city, she said to herself, “All that traffic? I’m never coming back!”
Walker continued cutting hair in Fairbanks before moving to Anchorage to do the same for a several years. She was working for Danny Guadin in both cities, and in the mid-seventies he brought her back to Fairbanks to be food and beverage manager at Chena View Hotel. There she acquired more skills she would bring to the Polaris. One of the things she had to deal with at the time was constant employee turnover owing to the high-paying jobs offered on the pipeline. “We were two-and-a-half blocks from the Union Hall,” she recalled. Her employees “would go on break and never come back.”
Walker subsequently moved to the Pioneer Hotel, where she added bartending to her resume. That’s when Polaris owner Wally Burnett approached her with the offer of managing his front desk.
Walker recalls Burnett, who died in 2016, with warmth, repeatedly mentioning his generosity. “He was the kind of guy who wanted to help people out. He had people living there that really couldn’t afford to, and Wally was always helping these people out.”
The Polaris was a choice hotel for tourists and a desirable apartment building for locals, Walker said, with village residents in town for medical or other reasons and pipeline workers on their days off thrown into the mix. “Everyone who had a closet was renting it,” she said of that period, and Burnett was happy to capture his share of the business. “Wally was really good at offering weekly rates.”
While, as with any business, she occasionally had to deal with troublesome customers, the Polaris’ elevators were a more persistent problem. “They were small and very creaky and people didn’t like them very much,” she said, explaining that occasionally riders had to be rescued from them when they broke down. “A lot of people that rented used the stairs.”
With a Black Angus restaurant on the ground floor, and the popular Tiki Cove up top, the Polaris was a favored destination for Fairbanks residents out for a night on the town. The Tiki Club, with its panoramic view of the city and surrounding valley, moved from the Mecca Bar basement to the top floor of the Polaris shortly after Walker took the front desk job and “stayed busy all the time. You always had people going up at dinnertime.” The Chinese menu drew diners to the top floor, where, she said, the help would keep them coming back. ”The staff up there, they were amazing.”
Walker was on duty one day when the Tiki Cove caught fire and she had to clear the building. “I made sure that I kept people out of the elevator and made sure people were out and called the fire department.” She said she knows she took other measures, though she doesn’t recall them now, “but I got an award for it later on from the Fire Department. Whatever I did, I guess I did it right.”
Luckily, she added, “Nothing really got damaged. They were able to continue the rest of the day.”
Walker’s earlier experiences prompted her to keep a close eye on the women who accompanied men on short stays at the Polaris. At the Chena View, she recalled, “the guys would come in with money. Lots of money,” The men would bring women, often prostitutes, back to their rooms. Some of the women were skilled thieves who would cut their customers’ wallets out of their pants pockets or take watches or other valuables the moment the man wasn’t looking. “A lot of guys had that happen to them. They’d come in with this wad of cash and they’d leave broke.”
Walker said some of those prostitutes saw the Polaris as a potential business location. “We had to be real careful, because they would try to set up shop in one of the rooms.” She said 2nd Avenue outside the Polaris was an unending show in those days. “It was a big thing for kids and young adults to drive those streets, because your mouth was hanging,” she recalled. “Where did they come from? Skimpy dresses whether it was warm or cold. You could tell they weren’t from Fairbanks.”
“It was really something during the peak pipeline,” she added. “It was amazing.”
Walker left her job at the Polaris around 1981 when, with Burnett’s encouragement, she became business agent for the Hotel and Restaurant Employees Union. “Wally was very pro-union,” she said, noting that the Polaris was a union hotel. Burnett felt it was time for her to take on a job with greater responsibilities. She said he told her, “You’ve worked management, you’ve worked as a regular employee, you know both sides and they need somebody, and I think you should go.”
Walker, now retired, held that position for many years, and while it was rewarding work, she said, it never quite matched daily life in the Polaris where, “there was always that adventure, almost every day.”