‘I always phrase it that I have this artistic energy that I need to get out,” Chelsie Sorensen said, explaining how her creative drives resulted in an unexpected career. “It helps that I’m a tattoo artist. So most of the time I can tattoo and get the artistic energy out. But when I’m slowed down in tattooing, then I get the itch to create paintings.”

Sorensen, who has a show this month at Hoarfrost Distilling, presents animals in wildly colorful scenes, bringing them to life in unexpected ways. “Colors set a totally different tone,” she said, describing the effect of her frequently whimsical paintings. “The same thing, if you paint it in three different colors, you’ll have three different things, even with the same subject. I use colors to my advantage to make sure things are vivid and very eye-catching.”

