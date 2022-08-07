One student from Alaska and one from Switzerland have been selected as this year’s recipients of a Geophysical Institute Schaible Fellowship.
This is the second year of the fellowship program that carries the name of Grace Berg Schaible, one of the University of Alaska system’s strongest private financial supporters. She was also a former Alaska attorney general and University of Alaska Fairbanks graduate.
Amy Jenson of Alaska and Annegret Pohle of Switzerland are this year’s recipients of two-year fellowships. The fellowships begin with the 2022-2023 academic year.
“We are so pleased to welcome Amy and Annegret to the Geophysical Institute and know they will do great work with the guidance of their advisers,” said Geophysical Institute Associate Director Jessica Larsen, who manages the fellowship program.
“These annual fellowships are yet another example of the deep and enduring support that Grace Schaible gave to the University of Alaska and its many entities in life and now through her estate,” Larsen said. “Because of her gift, the Geophysical Institute is able to further its nurturing of the next generation of scientists.”
Schaible’s estate gave $2.7 million to establish the endowment that funds the annual fellowships. Schaible died in 2017 at age 91.
Jenson’s Ph.D. research will focus on the competing effects of subglacial hydrology and glacier geometry on ice velocities, specifically at Sermeq Kujalleq in Greenland. She will be working with Geophysical Institute professor Martin Truffer.
Pohle’s doctoral work will focus on modeling the mass changes of the Greenland or Antarctic ice sheets or both. She will be working with Geophysical Institute research associate professor Andy Aschwanden.